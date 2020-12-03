Indian Oil launches country’s first 100 octane petrol

- 100 octane petrol costs Rs 160 per litre

- The high octane fuel is currently available in 10 cities

IndianOil has launched the country’s first 100 octane rated petrol. Branded as XP100, the premium grade petrol will initially be available in 10 cities across India. The fuel costs Rs 160 per litre in Delhi.

Currently, the regular petrol marketed in India has a rating of 91 octane. IndianOil's petrol with 100 octane, according to the company, is designed to give faster acceleration, significantly boost engine performance, and give better drivability, enhanced fuel economy, and engine life. It exceeds IS-2796 specifications and is also an environment-friendly fuel with reduced tailpipe emissions.

IndianOil plans to roll-out XP100 premium grade petrol in 15 identified cities across the country in two phases. In the first phase, it has been made available at select outlets in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Agra, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad beginning 1 December 2020. In the second phase, the availability would be extended to Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Bhubaneswar. These cities have been selected on the basis of their aspirational demographics and availability of high-end vehicles in the region.

Complimenting on the occasion, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel, said, 'With this fuel, India has joined the league of select countries worldwide where petrol with 100 or higher octane number is sold. The launch of world-class products such as XP100 proves that we are focused on providing better energy solutions to all. The fact that these solutions are being deployed with home-grown technology developed by our scientists is a matter of pride. This is yet another step in the direction of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative which our Government is keenly implementing in the energy sector, in line with our PM's Energy Vision.'