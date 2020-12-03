Hyundai embarks on #BeTheBetterGuy; a road safety campaign

- This initiative aims to connect young India

- Propagates mandatory health and hygiene norms in the ‘New Normal’

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) today announced the commencement of phase-4 of the ‘Road Safety Mass Movement’ #BeTheBetterGuy.

This road safety initiative is a continuous effort from Hyundai Motor India to spread awareness and sensitise masses about the importance of road safety. It highlights road safety practices through innovative and engaging content to bring about behavioural changes among all.

#BeTheBetterGuy is the flagship campaign of Hyundai Motor India since 2016. It highlights the need to observe safe driving habits such as following speed limits and traffic rules, avoid mobile phone usage while driving, using seatbelts at all times, avoid drunken driving, discourage under-age driving, and promote pedestrian safety.

Additionally, respecting the ‘New Normal’ is strongly advocated through safe driving practices such as maintaining hygiene and social distancing, cultivating the habit of wearing masks when driving or riding in the car, and periodic sanitisation.

Commenting on the commencement of the #BeTheBetterGuy initiative in 2020, SS Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Realising our vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, we are committed towards curating unique social messages that instil road safety habits amongst individuals. Since 2016, the #BeTheBetterGuy campaign has become instrumental in generating the much-needed impetus towards road safety. In the ‘New Normal’ where preference for personal mobility has gained more importance, it becomes even more important to sensitise the millennial generation about road safety”.

#BeTheBetterGuy