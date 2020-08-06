Nissan reveals the design philosophy behind Magnite compact SUV concept

-New Compact SUV from Nissan that will be launched in India in this financial year

-Will rival the likes of the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Honda WR-V, Maruti Brezza, Renault Kiger and the Mahindra XUV300

Last month, Nissan had unveiled its Magnite sub-four-metre SUV in concept form; first, the exterior design followed a few weeks later by the interior design. Now Nissan has released its design philosophy behind the Magnite concept.

The design philosophy comprises three elements- Inase, Sui and Kabuku. Inase stands for dynamic and vibrant energy while Sui is the purity of purpose and confidence. Finally, Kabuku is the most important of the lot as it relates to the attitude of the Indian car buyer who in this car has been named as a pioneer and a game-changer.

Commenting on the design philosophy, Rakesh Srivastava, managing director, Nissan Motor India said, “We are pleased to share the story of Nissan Magnite concept. It is a true reflection of Nissan-ness and a testimony to Nissan’s SUV DNA spirit of relentless innovation and Japanese engineering. It is designed in Japan keeping in mind the requirements and aspirations of Indian and global customers with the philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the world.'