CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Nissan reveals the design philosophy behind Magnite compact SUV concept

    Nissan reveals the design philosophy behind Magnite compact SUV concept

    Authors Image

    Carwale Team

    1,371 Views
    Nissan reveals the design philosophy behind Magnite compact SUV concept

    -New Compact SUV from Nissan that will be launched in India in this financial year

    -Will rival the likes of the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Honda WR-V, Maruti Brezza, Renault Kiger and the Mahindra XUV300

    Last month, Nissan had unveiled its Magnite sub-four-metre SUV in concept form; first, the exterior design followed a few weeks later by the interior design. Now Nissan has released its design philosophy behind the Magnite concept.

    The design philosophy comprises three elements- Inase, Sui and Kabuku. Inase stands for dynamic and vibrant energy while Sui is the purity of purpose and confidence. Finally, Kabuku is the most important of the lot as it relates to the attitude of the Indian car buyer who in this car has been named as a pioneer and a game-changer.

    Commenting on the design philosophy, Rakesh Srivastava, managing director, Nissan Motor India said, “We are pleased to share the story of Nissan Magnite concept. It is a true reflection of Nissan-ness and a testimony to Nissan’s SUV DNA spirit of relentless innovation and Japanese engineering. It is designed in Japan keeping in mind the requirements and aspirations of Indian and global customers with the philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the world.'

    • Nissan
    • Nissan Magnite
    • Magnite
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • Nissan-CARS
    • OTHER BRANDS
    Nissan Kicks

    Nissan Kicks

    ₹ 9.5 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Nissan-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 8 - 12 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 10th August 2020
    All Upcoming Cars