Nissan Magnite launched: Why should you buy?

Post much wait, Nissan has launched its much-awaited compact SUV, the Magnite in India at a lucrative starting ex-showroom price of Rs 4.99 lakh. The Magnite sub-four metre SUV is available in four variants XE, XL, XV, and the XV Premium. To learn more about the variant-wise features, click here. The newly launched compact SUV from Nissan is available in monotone and dual-tone colour options. The monotone colour options include – blade silver, sandstone brown, onyx black, and storm white, while the dual-tone colour options include flare garnet red and onyx black, pearl white and onyx black, tourmaline brown and onyx black, and vivid blue and storm white. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the new Nissan Magnite.

What’s good about it?

Nissan Magnite is aggressively priced against its competitors. The Magnite offers a choice between two petrol engine options – a 1.0-litre B4D and a 1.0-litre HRAO Turbo. The compact SUV offers segment-first features such as the X-Tronic CVT, a seven-inch TFT advanced drive-assist display, and around view monitor. The Nissan Magnite also comes with several best in class features such as five-metre turning radius, ample space between two front seats (couple seat distance), rear-seat knee room, driver visibility angle, and more.

What’s not so good?

The body colour options are variant-specific. A majority of the colour options are limited to the top-spec XV and the XV Premium variants. While the features like Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Traction Control System (TCS), and Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA) are limited to the Turbo variant options. Moreover, NissanConnect with 50+ features and Smartwatch Connectivity is optional only on the XV Premium variant.

Best variant to buy?

For car buyers seeking the most affordable option in the compact SUV segment, the Magnite XE is a good option. However, we recommend the second to top XV variant in either of the two engine options in manual transmission or CVT option. As for customers keen on distinctive cosmetic highlights, the top-spec XV Premium variant would be the right pick.

Specification

Petrol

1.0-litre B4D - 70bhp at 6,250rpm and 96Nm of torque at 3,500rpm

Five-speed manual transmission

1.0-litre HRAO Turbo – 97bhp at 5,000rpm

160Nm of torque at 2,800-3,600rpm (manual transmission)

152Nm of torque at 2,200-4,400rpm (CVT transmission)

Five-speed manual and CVT option

Did you know?

The special introductory prices are valid till 31 December, 2020. The Tech Pack is optional and it includes a wireless charger, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps, and high-end speakers.