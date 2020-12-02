Bugatti Chiron Special Edition - Now in Pictures

Bugatti's association with speed is widely acclaimed and so is its paying tribute to its racing drivers. Many of these were fighter plane pilots with the French Air-Force, and the carmaker has found an ideal way of paying homage to these erstwhile aviation heroes. It has launched a special edition of the Chiron named 'Les Legends du Ciel'. Here's a picture gallery giving out all its details.

This is a limited edition hypercar which sports aviation-themed styling elements in its exclusive 'Gris Serpent' matte grey exterior shade.

Be it the French flag motifs and special badging on the outside, or even the white stripe running over and across its body, all shout out about its racing streaks and pay a tribute to the racers.

Then, to showcase its heritage and also to resemble the natural leather used in the cockpit of the planes, this model of the Chiron gets a similar upholstery and treatment inside.

Look closely and you'll notice there's an aluminium inlay with the 'Les Legends du Ciel' logo. There’s also a special numbering from ‘1 to 20’ hinting only 20 samples of these will be made.

For further exclusivity, a close inspection of the doorpads will reveal that there's even a hand-sketched racing scene between the Nieuport 17 aircraft and a Bugatti Type 13.

There are no mechanical changes to the car that's powered by an 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 engine that puts out a humongous 1,479bhp of power and 1,600Nm of pounding torque.

If an electronically limited speed of 420kmph isn't an eye-popper for you, well how about an estimated price tag of Rs 25.58 crore for this unique collector's item? We’ll keep it at that.