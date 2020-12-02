Honda announces year-end discounts of up to Rs 2.50 lakh

- Offers applicable till 31 December, 2020

- Honda Civic diesel variant available with a discount of Rs 2.50 lakh

Honda has announced special year-end benefits on the entire range of products except on the SUV- CR-V. These offers can be availed by potential customers in the form of cash discount, exchange bonus and extended warranty. We list out the model-wise offers that can be gained from Honda dealerships across the country.

The Honda Amaze is available at an attractive cash and exchange discount of Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. Extended warranty for fourth and fifth year can also be claimed while buying the sub-four metre sedan at a discounted price of Rs 12,000. Honda launched the special and exclusive edition of the Amaze last month which is also available at a cash benefit of 12,000 and an exchange discount of Rs 15,000.

The hatchback offering – Jazz and WR-V from Honda’s stable can be bought with an exchange discount of Rs 15,000 and a cash discount of Rs 25,000. However, the exclusive edition of the WR-V attracts cash discount of only Rs 10,000. To get more details about the Exclusive Edition of the Amaze and WR-V, click here.

The mid-size sedan, the all-new City was the only launch that Honda made in the country this year and thus can be purchased with an exchange discount of Rs 30,000. Meanwhile, the Honda Civic is available with a huge discount of Rs 1,00,000 on the petrol models and Rs 2,50,000 on the diesel variants. Existing Honda customers can also opt for an add-on loyalty bonus of Rs 6,000. The discounts and benefits are available at select dealers and valid only till the end of the month.