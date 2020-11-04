2020 Honda Amaze and WR-V Exclusive Edition detailed

- Special editions of Honda Amaze and WR-V launched in India

- Units limited in number for exclusivity

- Exclusive options for buyers ahead of the festive season

Honda Car India Limited (HCIL) has recently launched Exclusive editions of Amaze and WR-V ahead of the upcoming festive season. These special editions are priced starting at Rs 7.96 lakh for the Amaze and Rs 9.69 lakh for the WR-V.

Both cars get some cosmetic tweaks and additional features. The Amaze Exclusive edition is based on the VX variant of the standard Amaze, and is offered with both manual and automatic gearbox options. It sports an Exclusive Edition Emblem and gets exterior features like fog lamps, window chrome moulding, and even a trunk chrome garnish. Inside, it boasts of a front foot light, step illumination, an armrest, and suede black seat covers. Similarly, the WR-V also is based on the VX trim and gets the same equipment as the Amaze Exclusive edition. But yes, it misses out on the armrest as is offered with the sedan.

Both of these are based on the BS6-compliant Amaze and WR-V, which are powered by either a 1.2-litre petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol mill produces 89bhp and 110Nm of torque, while the diesel churns out 99bhp and 200Nm of torque. Both engines are offered with a five-speed manual transmission. However, in the Amaze, both engines get an optional CVT. Also, do note, the sedan's diesel CVT model has a slightly lower output rated at 79bhp of power and 160Nm of torque.

HCIL has already started the bookings for both cars and deliveries for the same can be expected during the festive season. Prices start at Rs 7,96,000 for the Amaze Exclusive edition and Rs 9,69,900 for the WR-V special edition.