Mahindra attains 42,731 cumulative sales in November, 2020

    Jay Shah

    -Passenger Vehicles segment record 24 per cent Y-o-Y growth

    -All-new Thar contributes to the optimistic sales trend

    Mahindra and Mahindra have announced its total sales report for the month of November, 2020. As per the data revealed, the Indian automaker has clocked an overall total sale of 42,731 vehicles registering an escalation of four per cent over the corresponding period last year.

    The festive month of November has helped Mahindra in boosting their sales and production thereby recording a positive growth over the month of October, 2020. Under the category of Utility Vehicles, the sales figures stood at 17,971 units for the previous month; thereby recording an upward increase by 24 per cent as against in November, 2019 when sales were 14,161 units. The Passenger Vehicle division also observed a scalable rise of 24 per cent with 18,212 unit sales in November, 2020. 

    The credit for the positive trend in the sales of Mahindra’s UVs goes to the all-new Thar which was launched on 2 October. Ever since the launch of the new SUV by the car manufacturer, the car has garnered over 20,000 bookings within a very short span of time. The deliveries of the urban SUV had also begun in the festive season, however, despite the ramping up of production by the company, the current waiting period for the Thar is almost five to six months. To add the snag, Mahindra has hiked the prices of the Thar with effect from 1 December and you can check the revised price list here.

    Commenting on the Passenger Vehicles performance, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “At Mahindra we are happy to achieve strong double digit growth in SUVs during the month of November, aided by a robust festive demand for all our products. Given strong rural growth and signs of improvement in economic activities, we are hopeful to see this positive momentum continue post the festive season.”

