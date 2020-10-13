Nissan Magnite CVT spied during TVC shoot

-Global reveal on 21 October

-Will mark Nissan’s entry into the sub-four-metre B-SUV segment

The Nissan Magnite has been spied sans camouflage during the shoot of its TV commercial. What’s more, the car in the images has been spotted with a CVT badge indicating that the Magnite will be offered with both two-pedal and three-pedal options.

This means the Magnite will be the debut vehicle for the Renault-Nissan alliance’s 1.0-litre Tce 100 turbo petrol engine producing 100bhp/160Nm. This engine will be offered with either a five-speed manual or a CVT (in the pictures). This engine was showcased at the Renault stall during the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi earlier this year. We expect this engine to make its way to the Kiger sub-four-metre SUV and the Triber MPV as well.

In the spy images, you can see the Magnite in a red shade which is expected to be its launch colour. The car in the photos is a top-spec model with projector headlamps, LED DRLs, diamond-cut alloy wheels, silver and black cladding all around, silver door handles, rear wiper and ORVMs with integrated indicators.

The sub-four-metre B-SUV segment is one of the fastest-growing in the market. There are currently seven players in this segment in the form of the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Honda WR-V and the Mahindra XUV 300.

