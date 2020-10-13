CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Santro Executive CNG variant prices start at Rs 5.87 lakh

    Hyundai Santro Executive CNG variant prices start at Rs 5.87 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    869 Views
    Hyundai Santro Executive CNG variant prices start at Rs 5.87 lakh

    - Hyundai Santro Executive CNG variant is offered in two trims

    - The variants are powered by the same 58bhp 1.1-litre petrol engine

    Hyundai India has discreetly introduced two new trims in the Santro line-up, under a new executive variant. The hatchback is now available in Magna Executive CNG and Sport Executive CNG, priced at Rs 5.87 lakh and Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

    The Hyundai Santro Magna and Sport Executive trims are based on the standard Magna trim. The former misses out on features such as a 2-DIN music system, steering mounted controls, speakers, and a roof-mounted antenna whereas the latter receives features such as a 6.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone navigation, turn indicators on ORVMs, day/night IRVM, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

    The engine specifications of the Hyundai Santro Magna Executive CNG and Sport Executive CNG variants remain unchanged. The variants continue to be powered by a 1.1-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 58bhp and 84Nm of torque. This engine is paired only to a five-speed transmission.

    Hyundai Santro Image
    Hyundai Santro
    ₹ 4.64 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Hyundai
    • Santro
    • Hyundai Santro
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Hyundai Santro Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 5.49 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 5.65 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 5.21 Lakh
    Pune₹ 5.49 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 5.54 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 5.23 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 5.45 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.23 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.22 Lakh
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.76 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6

    Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6

    ₹ 18.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 14th October 2020
    All Upcoming Cars