Hyundai Santro Executive CNG variant prices start at Rs 5.87 lakh

- Hyundai Santro Executive CNG variant is offered in two trims

- The variants are powered by the same 58bhp 1.1-litre petrol engine

Hyundai India has discreetly introduced two new trims in the Santro line-up, under a new executive variant. The hatchback is now available in Magna Executive CNG and Sport Executive CNG, priced at Rs 5.87 lakh and Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

The Hyundai Santro Magna and Sport Executive trims are based on the standard Magna trim. The former misses out on features such as a 2-DIN music system, steering mounted controls, speakers, and a roof-mounted antenna whereas the latter receives features such as a 6.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone navigation, turn indicators on ORVMs, day/night IRVM, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

The engine specifications of the Hyundai Santro Magna Executive CNG and Sport Executive CNG variants remain unchanged. The variants continue to be powered by a 1.1-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 58bhp and 84Nm of torque. This engine is paired only to a five-speed transmission.