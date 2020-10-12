Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition details leaked ahead of launch

- Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition receives exterior and interior updates

- The model is expected to be offered with the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines

Kia Motor made its entry into the Indian market in August last year, with the launch of the Seltos compact SUV. Now, the company is all set to launch the anniversary edition of the model, details of which have been leaked on the web.

As seen in the leaked images, the Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition will be available only in the HTX trim and receives changes to the exterior and interior design. The model will be offered in four colours. The colour options such as Aurora Black Pearl and Glacier White Pearl with Aurora Black Pearl will be carried over from the regular models while the exclusive colours will include Gravity Grey with Aurora Black Pearl and Steel Silver with Aurora Black Pearl.

Exterior highlights of the new Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition will include new front and rear skid plates, Tangerine coloured fog lamp surrounds, side sills with Tangerine inserts and Seltos logo, 17-inch Raven Black alloy wheels with Orange centre cap, Tangerine dual muffler design, anniversary edition sticker and MT smart key remote engine start. Inside, the model will receive additional features in the form of Raven Black leatherette seats with honeycomb pattern as well as an all-black dashboard and door trims.

Engine specifications remain unchanged, although the HTX variant of the Kia Seltos is offered only with two engine options. The 1.5-litre petrol engine produces 113bhp and 144Nm of torque while the 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 113bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is available as standard while a CVT unit and a torque converter unit are offered as an option. Kia is likely to launch the Seltos Anniversary Edition in the coming days. Stay tuned for updates.

