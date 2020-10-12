CarWale
    Honda Cars India facilitates online car buying experience

    Honda Cars India facilitates online car buying experience

    Nikhil Puthran

    Honda Cars India facilitates online car buying experience

    - Six easy steps for online car buying 

    - Customers can then select their city and dealership where they intend to make the purchase

    Based on the success of online car booking platform, Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) has now launched a comprehensive online car buying platform called ‘Honda from Home’. This new online retail platform is backed by robust sales process of the dealership, wherein the customers can complete their car buying journey in six easy steps from the comfort of their homes. Honda had launched the first phase of ‘Honda from Home’ platform with the start of online booking in end of April 2020.

    Honda City Front View

    The Japanese car manufacturer claims that the new digital solution will provide a comprehensive retail experience to customers with one-stop information and interface for car prices, dealer selector, special promotional offers including loyalty, exchange and corporate benefits, finance options from leading banks, EMI calculator, dedicated sales representative, on-road price and preferred delivery location option for the car to be purchased. Additionally, the recently introduced ‘Honda Virtual Showroom’ has also been integrated into this platform. 

    Interested customers may visit the Honda Cars India website and select the buy online option. The user is then required to create his profile to login. Using the easy step by step process, the user can complete his car buying process. The existing customers can also avail exclusive loyalty offer. 

