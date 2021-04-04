Nissan Magnite achieves 10,000 units production milestone

- The Nissan Magnite was launched in India on 2 December, 2020

- The model is offered in four variants and eight colours

Nissan India launched the Magnite sub-four metre SUV back in December last year. The model received a good response, receiving over 15,000 bookings within just 15 days of its launch.

Now, Nissan India has revealed that the Magnite has reached a production milestone of 10,000 units. The waiting period for the model stretches up to eight months, details of which are available here.

Powertrain options on the Nissan Magnite include a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 70bhp and 96Nm of torque, as well as a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 97bhp and 160Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit is standard while a CVT unit is available exclusively with the turbo-petrol version. We have driven the Magnite, and you can read our review here.