    Nissan Magnite achieves 10,000 units production milestone

    Aditya Nadkarni

    717 Views
    - The Nissan Magnite was launched in India on 2 December, 2020

    - The model is offered in four variants and eight colours

    Nissan India launched the Magnite sub-four metre SUV back in December last year. The model received a good response, receiving over 15,000 bookings within just 15 days of its launch.

    Now, Nissan India has revealed that the Magnite has reached a production milestone of 10,000 units. The waiting period for the model stretches up to eight months, details of which are available here.

    Powertrain options on the Nissan Magnite include a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 70bhp and 96Nm of torque, as well as a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 97bhp and 160Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit is standard while a CVT unit is available exclusively with the turbo-petrol version. We have driven the Magnite, and you can read our review here.

