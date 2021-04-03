CarWale
    Jaguar I-Pace – is it ‘infotainment’ enough?

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    375 Views
    The I-Pace is the most expensive all-electric SUV in India and when you think of buying such cars, you expect them to be equipped with some high-end features, especially inside the car. Because here you spend most of the time driving. Thus, such cars need to have a good infotainment system for you to pass the time in crawling traffic. Let us find out how is the infotainment system in the I-Pace.

    Jaguar I-Pace is equipped with three screens – driver digital display, infotainment touchscreen and another small display for climate control settings. The infotainment touchscreen display is positioned below the air-con vents. It is a rectangular shaped 10-inch touchscreen unit whereas other latest Jaguar cars have an 11.4-inch touchscreen which should have been given in the I-Pace.

    Dashboard

    I-Pace is the first car in India to get Jaguar’s latest Pivi Pro infotainment system and it is claimed to be faster and more intuitive than the previous one. This system is capable of receiving software over-the-air updates (SOTA) and it can be done remotely as well. Besides this system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also, you can connect two devices to the system for hands-free connectivity.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The user interface of this system such as home screen layout, themes, the brightness of the screen etc. can be customised. You can also set up multiple users’ accounts for individual preferences. Similarly, the system shows your phone contacts, messages and even recent dials. The built-in voice assistance lets you dial numbers, call someone, set directions, find a location, play radio or music etc. It can read your voice mails on the go and even supports Google and Microsoft Outlook calendar that enables you to view your work diaries and connect to important calls via hands-free connectivity.

    If you visit new places, the voice-assisted navigation system will show you the best possible routes to your destination. This navigation system has similar features as your phone’s built-in navigation app. It can find car parks and set directions as well as can show real-time traffic and time of arrival. You can add waypoints such as fuel stations, hospitals, police stations and even restaurants. The navigation can also be seen on the digital driver display.

    Dashboard

    The S and SE variants get a Meridian sound system with 400 watts output and 12 speakers plus a subwoofer while the HSE variant comes with Meridian 3D surround sound system that has 750 watts of output with 16 speakers and one subwoofer as standard which is optional for the S and SE variants. You can stream music through Spotify without connecting your smartphone to the infotainment system.

    Jaguar’s app drawer lets you toggle through a variety of functions such as 3D surround cameras, valet mode, ECO data, low traction control mode, voice activation, phone pairing, media, various seat functions and other vehicle-related features.

