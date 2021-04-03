2021 Hyundai Aura details and features leaked ahead of launch in India

- The updated Aura to get a rear-wing spoiler

- Likely to be launched in the coming weeks

Hyundai is all set to launch the updated version of the Aura compact sedan in India, details of which have now been leaked on the web. The 2021 model will get few new features and miss out on some of the existing ones offered on the current model.

The new Aura will continue to be offered in E, S, SX, SX+, and SX(O) trims. Except for the lower-spec ‘E’ trim, all the variants will be equipped with a rear-wing spoiler. Meanwhile, the ‘S’ variant will be fitted with steel styled wheel for the manual guise and the AMT version will get the same wheels with a gunmetal finish.

The base ‘E’ trim will get a smaller 13-inch steel wheel instead of the 14-inch one offered presently. Additionally, the Arkamys premium sound system will be given a miss on the SX and SX (O) trims.

Mechanically, the Aura is likely to continue with the same powertrain options which include a 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.2-litre diesel engine. While a five-speed manual and an AMT unit are standard, the turbo petrol misses out on an automatic transmission.

Image Source