CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2021 Hyundai Aura details and features leaked ahead of launch in India

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    975 Views
    2021 Hyundai Aura details and features leaked ahead of launch in India

    - The updated Aura to get a rear-wing spoiler

    - Likely to be launched in the coming weeks

    Hyundai is all set to launch the updated version of the Aura compact sedan in India, details of which have now been leaked on the web. The 2021 model will get few new features and miss out on some of the existing ones offered on the current model. 

    Front View

    The new Aura will continue to be offered in E, S, SX, SX+, and SX(O) trims. Except for the lower-spec ‘E’ trim, all the variants will be equipped with a rear-wing spoiler. Meanwhile, the ‘S’ variant will be fitted with steel styled wheel for the manual guise and the AMT version will get the same wheels with a gunmetal finish. 

    Front View

    The base ‘E’ trim will get a smaller 13-inch steel wheel instead of the 14-inch one offered presently. Additionally, the Arkamys premium sound system will be given a miss on the SX and SX (O) trims. 

    Mechanically, the Aura is likely to continue with the same powertrain options which include a 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.2-litre diesel engine. While a five-speed manual and an AMT unit are standard, the turbo petrol misses out on an automatic transmission.

    Image Source

    Hyundai Aura Image
    Hyundai Aura
    ₹ 5.92 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Hyundai
    • Aura
    • Hyundai Aura
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Jaguar I-Pace – is it ‘infotainment’ enough?
     Next 
    Nissan Magnite achieves 10,000 units production milestone

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Volkswagen T-Roc

    Volkswagen T-Roc

    ₹ 21.35 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen C5 Aircross

    Citroen C5 Aircross

    ₹ 28.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 7th April 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Aura Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.02 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.25 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.55 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.02 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.01 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.80 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.87 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.59 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.65 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 Hyundai Aura details and features leaked ahead of launch in India