    Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate Edition - Now in Pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    Personalisation of cars is taking a whole new level especially with manufacturers themselves taking a step forward. The Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate Edition is one such example that portrays the true extent to which a Range Rover can be customised. These are a pair of special models introduced in the UK that can be ordered worldwide as well. Here's a detailed picture gallery.

    Land Rover Range Rover Dashboard

    These Ultimate Editions are based on the range-topping SVAutobiography and SVAutobiography Dynamic models. And it's Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) team that has created them.

    Land Rover Range Rover Second Row Seats

    It goes without saying that the choice of powertrains includes the 563bhp Supercharged V8 petrol. Then, there's even its highly efficient P400e plug-in hybrid for buyers to choose from.

    Land Rover Range Rover Left Side View

    Both of these models are available with an eight-speed automatic transmission. However, it's the black and green exterior, and its interior with vintage tan themes that bring in the personal touch.

    Land Rover Range Rover Right Front Three Quarter

    It's actually a satin-finished Orchard Green paint job complete with a contrast Narvik Black roof. Adding more appeal to it is the copper detailing all around.

    Land Rover Range Rover Grille

    Other exterior highlights include Graphite Atlas finished front bumper accents and a bonnet finisher. These can also be seen on the side grille and other vents.

    Land Rover Range Rover Right Side View

    These along with huge 22-inch five-spoke dark grey alloy wheels look totally rad especially with a contrast diamond-turned finish to add to the sophistication.

    Land Rover Range Rover Front Row Seats

    Inside, the SUV's vintage tan leather upholstery features a copper weave, and at some places, even carbon-fibre inserts. Then, there are knurled pedals, a rotary gear shifter, and a starter button.

    Land Rover Range Rover Left Side View

    Another highlight inside the cabin is an ‘SV Bespoke Ultimate Edition’ commissioning plaque. This adds to the exclusivity along with the illuminated Ultimate Edition scuff plates.

    Land Rover Range Rover Front Scuff Plates

    What's more, look closely, and you will see SV roundels embroidered on the headrests. Even the centre console has a copper-finished roundel.

    Land Rover Range Rover Gear Selector Dial

    All of these elements bring in a cosseting experience for a Range Rover buyer in a vehicle that has been defining the luxury SUV segment for many decades now.

    Land Rover Range Rover Right Rear Three Quarter
    Land Rover Range Rover Image
