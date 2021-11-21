New-gen Range Rover variant details revealed ahead of launch in India

- 2021 Range Rover will be offered in five variants across two body-styles and two seating layouts

- Customers will be able to choose from a range of three engine options

Land Rover unveiled the fifth-gen Range Rover in October this year. The Tata Motors-owned brand has now listed the updated model on its official Indian website, hinting that the updated model could be launched in the country soon.

According to the official details available on the website, the 2021 Range Rover will be offered in five variants that include SE, HSE, Autobiography, First Edition, and SV. These variants will be available in standard as well as long-wheelbase formats, across five-seat and seven-seat configurations. To read all about the new Range Rover in detail, click here.

In terms of engine options, the new Range Rover will be offered in three trims including P400, P530, and D300. The P400 trim will be powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine producing 395bhp and 550Nm of torque, while the P530 will draw power from a 4.4-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine producing 523bhp and 750Nm of torque. The D300 will be propelled by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, diesel engine producing 345bhp and 700Nm of torque.