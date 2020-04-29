Nissan Kicks turbo-petrol CVT with 154bhp to launch soon

- Kicks will get a 1.3L turbo-petrol motor, mated to a CVT

- Will develop best in class figures of 154bhp and 254Nm

- Expected to be launched in the second half of 2020

Nissan India has announced that its flagship SUV, the Kicks will get a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol motor. This motor will be paired to Nissan's next-generation X-Tronic CVT automatic.

Nissan hasn't revealed the timeline for the launch of the Kicks turbo-petrol, but our sources reveal that it will be launched in India in the second half of 2020. Visually, the Nissan Kicks turbo-petrol will be similar to the regular model.

Nissan claims that the Kicks turbo-petrol will be the most powerful engine in its class, eclipsing the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. The same engine/gearbox combo will also be offered in the Renault Duster, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.

Powering this version of the Nissan Kicks will be a 1.3-litre HR13 DDT turbocharged petrol engine that is tuned to produce 154bhp and 254Nm of peak torque. It comes with cylinder coating technology, which improves the engine's performance and fuel efficiency. The X-Tronic CVT that this motor will come paired to, gets an eight-step M mode that offers a manual-like experience. Nissan claims this next-gen CVT offers 40 per cent less frictional losses, which contribute to better acceleration response and higher fuel economy.