Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Nissan Kicks turbo-petrol CVT with 154bhp to launch soon

Nissan Kicks turbo-petrol CVT with 154bhp to launch soon

April 29, 2020, 05:45 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
292 Views
Be the first to comment
Nissan Kicks turbo-petrol CVT with 154bhp to launch soon

- Kicks will get a 1.3L turbo-petrol motor, mated to a CVT

- Will develop best in class figures of 154bhp and 254Nm

- Expected to be launched in the second half of 2020

Nissan India has announced that its flagship SUV, the Kicks will get a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol motor. This motor will be paired to Nissan's next-generation X-Tronic CVT automatic.

Nissan hasn't revealed the timeline for the launch of the Kicks turbo-petrol, but our sources reveal that it will be launched in India in the second half of 2020. Visually, the Nissan Kicks turbo-petrol will be similar to the regular model.

Nissan Kicks Engine Bay

Nissan claims that the Kicks turbo-petrol will be the most powerful engine in its class, eclipsing the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. The same engine/gearbox combo will also be offered in the Renault Duster, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.

Powering this version of the Nissan Kicks will be a 1.3-litre HR13 DDT turbocharged petrol engine that is tuned to produce 154bhp and 254Nm of peak torque. It comes with cylinder coating technology, which improves the engine's performance and fuel efficiency. The X-Tronic CVT that this motor will come paired to, gets an eight-step M mode that offers a manual-like experience. Nissan claims this next-gen CVT offers 40 per cent less frictional losses, which contribute to better acceleration response and higher fuel economy.  

  • Nissan
  • Kicks
  • Nissan Kicks
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Nissan Kicks Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.2 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 11.62 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 10.71 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.02 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.32 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 10.83 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.11 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 10.71 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 10.61 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

688 Likes
113012 Views

Nissan Kicks Should it be your next car? Test 6 Minute Review

Nissan Kicks Should it be your next car? Test 6 Minute Review

SUVs are surely in the limelight currently. Wit ...

118 Likes
32397 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in