BS6 compliant Datsun Go and Go Plus to be launched post lockdown

April 29, 2020, 05:00 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
250 Views
Be the first to comment
BS6 compliant Datsun Go and Go Plus to be launched post lockdown

-Both will be offered in five variants, six colours and two transmission options 

BS6 compliant versions of the Datsun Go hatchback and Go Plus will be launched post the COVID-19 lockdown. There’s expected to be no change in prices and they will be offered in seven variants, six colours and two transmission options. All versions of the Datsun Go and Go Plus get dual front airbags, seat belt reminders, speed sensing door locks, ABS with EBD and brake assist. 

Datsun GO Exterior

The only engine on offer for both cars is a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol motor producing 67bhp/104Nm when matched to a five-speed manual and 76bhp/104Nm when mated to a CVT. The Go has an ARAI efficiency of 19.02KMPL (MT) and 19.59KMPL (CVT). The Go Plus MT has an efficiency of 19.02KMPL while the Go Plus CVT returns 18.57kmpl. 

We have driven the Datsun Go in both MT guise and CVT guise and you can read about that here and here. The Datsun Go is a rival for the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Maruti Celerio, Tata Tiago and the Hyundai Santro while Go Plus is rival for cars like the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Renault Triber.    

