  • Home
  • News
  • 2021 Porsche 911 gets fresh updates

2021 Porsche 911 gets fresh updates

April 29, 2020, 06:15 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
107 Views
2021 Porsche 911 gets fresh updates

- New python green exterior colour option with ambient light design package

- Seven-speed manual transmission for Europe

German premium performance car manufacturer, Porsche has introduced fresh set of cosmetic updates for the 2021 model year Porsche 911 model. The constantly evolving sports car now gets new colour options and a retro-looking leather package. Moreover, Porsche has introduced a seven-speed manual in Europe. The manual version is available only with the Sport Chrono Package along with a digital tyre temperature indicator in the instrument cluster, which is borrowed from the 992 Turbo S. When the tyres are cold, the device shows a blue colour and it changes to white when the rubber has reached the optimal temperature. 

Porsche 911 Interior

The 2021 Porsche 911 gets a new python green exterior colour option along with ambient light design package in seven selectable colours. This bright shade of green was first showcased on the Porsche 718 GTS 4.0. The retro-looking leather package reminds of the original 911 Turbo. Additionally, the Carrera model gets quilted seats and central panels at the front and back. 

The Coupe model is available with an optional lightweight noise-insulated glazing which reduces the curb weight by over 4kgs. Prices and launch date for the 2021 Porsche 911 lineup will be announced at a later date.

  • Porsche
  • Porsche 911
  • 911
Porsche 911 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 2.13 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 2.29 Crore onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 2.11 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 2.18 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 2.12 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 2.2 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 2.03 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 2.05 Crore onwards

