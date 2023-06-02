Nissan India sells 2,618 units in May 2023

- Nissan registered a Y-o-Y growth of 23 per cent in May this year

- Exports stood at 2,013 units

Nissan India sales in May 2023

Nissan Motor India (NMIPL) announced that it sold a total of 4,631 units for the month of May 2023, including a domestic sale of 2,618 units and an export of 2,013 units. According to the company, domestic sales have grown by 23 per cent Y-o-Y in May 2023.

Nissan India official spokesperson quote

Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The positive momentum continues with a growth of 23 per cent on the strength of strong demand for the Nissan Magnite. The introduction of Nissan Magnite Special Edition Geza with an attractive value proposition at a very competitive price positioning has strengthened the brand Magnite.”

Nissan Magnite Geza Edition launched in May 2023

Last month, Nissan introduced the Magnite Geza Edition, with prices in India starting at Rs. 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the standard offering, the new version features a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto connectivity, JBL-sourced speakers, ambient lighting with app-based controls, a reverse parking camera, a shark-fin antenna, and the optional beige-coloured seat upholstery.