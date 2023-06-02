CarWale
    Tata Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux gets a new 10.25-inch infotainment system

    Tata Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux gets a new 10.25-inch infotainment system

    -Replaces 7.0-inch unit that’s been on the car since launch in 2022

    -Now includes multi-lingual voice command support

    New touchscreen for the Nexon EV Max

    Tata has upgraded the infotainment system on the top-spec Nexon EV Max (XZ+ Lux). The 7.0-inch display that’s been on the car since it was launched in May 2022 has made way for a new 10.25-inch display. This display is similar to what was shown at the 2023 Auto Expo and is already present in the Harrier and Safari. We expect it to also make its way to the ICE-powered Nexon soon.

    Features of the Nexon EV Max’s new touchscreen

    In an official statement, the automaker has said that the Harman system gets a resolution of 1920X720 and is wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay compatible. Other features include HD rear camera, a voice assistant in six languages, 180+ voice commands in the six languages (English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi) and a new User Interface (UI).

    Tata Nexon EV range price

    The Tata Nexon EV is available in the Prime and Max guise. The Prime range starts at Rs. 14.49 lakh and tops out at Rs. 17.19 lakh while the Nexon EV Max range starts at Rs. 16.49 lakh and tops out at Rs. 19.54 lakh (All-India ex-showroom). 

    Tata Nexon EV Max First Drive Review 

    We have driven the Tata Nexon EV Max and you can check out our first drive review and also the corresponding video below. 

    Tata Nexon EV Max
    Tata Nexon EV Max
    Rs. 16.49 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
