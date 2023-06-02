CarWale
    AD

    MG Gloster Blackstorm edition on-road prices in top 10 cities of India

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    851 Views
    MG Gloster Blackstorm edition on-road prices in top 10 cities of India

    - Gloster Blackstorm prices in India start at Rs. 40.30 lakh (ex-showroom)

    - Available in two colours and two seating layouts

    New Gloster Blackstorm edition launch and price in India

    MG Motor India launched the Gloster Blackstorm edition in the country on 29 May with prices for the entry-level or base variant starting at Rs. 40.30 lakh (ex-showroom). This new special edition version sits on the top of the Gloster variant lineup.

    MG Gloster Blackstorm edition on-road prices:

    The following are the on-road prices of the MG Gloster Blackstorm edition in the top 10 cities of India:

    CityBase variant pricesTop variant prices
    MumbaiRs. 49.01 lakhRs. 52.35 lakh
    DelhiRs 47.92 lakhRs. 51.18 lakh
    ChennaiRs. 48.90 lakhRs. 52.23 lakh
    KolkataRs. 46.87 lakhRs. 50.06 lakh
    BengaluruRs 50.10 lakhRs. 53.52 lakh
    HyderabadRs. 50.09 lakhRs. 53.51 lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 45.26 lakhRs. 48.34 lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 46.02 lakhRs. 49.15 lakh
    PuneRs. 49.01 lakhRs. 52.35 lakh
    KochiRs. 51.26 lakhRs. 54.75 lakh

    2023 Gloster Blackstorm edition colours and seating options:

    The Gloster Blackstorm edition is available in six-seat and seven-seat layouts. Customers can choose from two colour options, namely Metal Black and Metal Ash.

    Gloster Blackstorm edition engine and specifications:

    The special edition of the MG Gloster is available with a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine with a 2WD system and a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine with a 4WD system. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard across the range.

    MG Gloster Image
    MG Gloster
    Rs. 32.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Nissan India sells 2,618 units in May 2023
     Next 
    Over 78,000 open bookings of Mahindra XUV700 as on May 2023

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG Gloster Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15493 Views
    27 Likes
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15493 Views
    27 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner
    Toyota Fortuner
    Rs. 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th MAY
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th MAY
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th MAY
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Jun 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

    Rs. 1.03 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    22nd Jun 2023Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jul 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Engage
    Maruti Suzuki Engage

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Astor
    MG Astor
    Rs. 10.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG Gloster Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 39.76 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 40.64 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 38.88 Lakh
    PuneRs. 39.76 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 40.63 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 36.72 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 39.67 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 38.03 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 37.34 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15493 Views
    27 Likes
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15493 Views
    27 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Gloster Blackstorm edition on-road prices in top 10 cities of India