MG Gloster Blackstorm edition on-road prices in top 10 cities of India

- Gloster Blackstorm prices in India start at Rs. 40.30 lakh (ex-showroom)

- Available in two colours and two seating layouts

New Gloster Blackstorm edition launch and price in India

MG Motor India launched the Gloster Blackstorm edition in the country on 29 May with prices for the entry-level or base variant starting at Rs. 40.30 lakh (ex-showroom). This new special edition version sits on the top of the Gloster variant lineup.

MG Gloster Blackstorm edition on-road prices:

The following are the on-road prices of the MG Gloster Blackstorm edition in the top 10 cities of India:

City Base variant prices Top variant prices Mumbai Rs. 49.01 lakh Rs. 52.35 lakh Delhi Rs 47.92 lakh Rs. 51.18 lakh Chennai Rs. 48.90 lakh Rs. 52.23 lakh Kolkata Rs. 46.87 lakh Rs. 50.06 lakh Bengaluru Rs 50.10 lakh Rs. 53.52 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 50.09 lakh Rs. 53.51 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 45.26 lakh Rs. 48.34 lakh Chandigarh Rs. 46.02 lakh Rs. 49.15 lakh Pune Rs. 49.01 lakh Rs. 52.35 lakh Kochi Rs. 51.26 lakh Rs. 54.75 lakh

2023 Gloster Blackstorm edition colours and seating options:

The Gloster Blackstorm edition is available in six-seat and seven-seat layouts. Customers can choose from two colour options, namely Metal Black and Metal Ash.

Gloster Blackstorm edition engine and specifications:

The special edition of the MG Gloster is available with a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine with a 2WD system and a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine with a 4WD system. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard across the range.