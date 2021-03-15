Nissan India announces 100 winners from its Magnite bookings pool

- Nissan India has announced 100 winners in the first round of its valentines’ program

- The program will be held every month for the next few months

Nissan India has announced 100 winners in the first round of its special valentines’ program, which was introduced to thank the customers who are eagerly waiting for their Magnite sub-four metre SUV.

Sourabh Bhattacharya from Ghaziabad, YouWe Nissan dealership has won a 100 per cent cashback on his Magnite. Additionally, eight customers including Prem Singh Harivanshi from Ashta (M.P.), Raman Singh from Bareilly, Ganesh Doiphode from Aurangabad, Basant Kumar Bansal from Mohali, Gokulanath Jayakumar from Bangalore, Mohsin Shareef from Rangareddy (Telengana), Aftab Ahmed Shaik from Hyderabad, and Manda Brahmananda Rao from West Godavari, have won a complimentary upgrade by one variant. The rest of the winners are listed on the Nissan India website.

For the next few months, 100 waiting customers of the all-new Nissan Magnite will win prizes each month, which include one customer getting a 100 percent cashback of ex-showroom price of the model, eight customers receiving a complimentary upgrade by one variant, 25 customers will receive one year of extended warranty, and 66 customers will receive two years/20,000 kilometres maintenance package.

Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The all-new Nissan Magnite has received an overwhelming response and customers are eagerly waiting to drive the big, bold, beautiful, and charismatic SUV. Congratulations to all the 100 winners of the Valentine's program, which makes their wait worthwhile.”