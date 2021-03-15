2021 Renault Triber: What’s new in every variant?

Renault has introduced the updated 2021 Renault Triber in India with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. Mechanically, the vehicle continues to be powered by the existing petrol engine option. The seven-seat utility vehicle continues to be offered in RXE, RXL, RXT, and the RXZ variants. Read below to learn more about feature additions in the 2021 Renault Triber.

What’s new?

The entry-level RXE variant now gets a new dual-tone horn and the rest of the features have been retained from the 2020 model. There are no feature updates to the RXL variant.

The RXT variant gets two new feature additions. The exterior highlight includes new LED indicators on the ORVMs, while the update to the interior includes new steering mounted audio and phone controls.

The top-spec RXZ variant is now available in an optional dual-tone exterior with a mystery black roof and ORVMs. Additionally, the RXZ variant now gets a seat height-adjust feature.

The 2021 Renault Triber gets a new Cedar Brown colour option in addition to the existing colour options such as - Metal Mustard, Electric Blue, Ice Cool White, and Moonlight Silver. The prices of the updated Triber have been hiked by Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 compared to the outgoing versions.

Engine

Mechanically, the Renault Triber continues to be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, Energy petrol engine that generates 71bhp and 96Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT option. These variants are claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 19kmpl and 18.29kmpl respectively.