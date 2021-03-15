CarWale
    Renault Kiger waiting period stretches up to 10 weeks

    Nikhil Puthran

    Renault dealers have reported strong demand for higher variants 

    - Available in two petrol engine options – 1.0-litre NA and 1.0-litre turbo

    Last month, we had reported that the Renault Kiger attracts a waiting period of four to six weeks. This time around, given the strong demand for the Kiger, the waiting period for the sub-four metre SUV has now stretched up to 10 weeks. The waiting period varies for every variant. As revealed by Renault dealers, the majority of the potential customers are opting for the higher variants. 

    The Renault Kiger is available in two petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine produces 70bhp and 96Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. This engine will be available in a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT option. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo engine produces 97bhp and 160Nm at 3,200rpm. The turbo engine is available in a five-speed manual and a five-speed CVT option. The higher variants will offer multi-sense settings for different driving modes, such as – Normal mode, Eco mode, and Sports mode.

    The compact SUV claims to offer 710mm couple distance between the seats, while the rear offers legroom of 222mm and elbow room of 1,431mm. Apart from this, the Kiger boasts best-in-class cabin storage volume of 29.1 litre. The vehicle offers a best-in-class storage capacity of 7.5 litre in the centre console. The glove box alone offers a storage capacity of 10.5-litre.

    Renault Kiger
    ₹ 5.45 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
