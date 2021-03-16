New-gen BMW iDrive 8 revealed

- To debut in BMW’s all-electric iX and i4

- Features a massive curved display

BMW has introduced the latest generation of the iDrive infotainment system called iDrive 8. It will debut later this year in the iX followed by the i4. The updated iDrive now packs in dual-screen displays, modern technology, reworked controls, and multiple connectivity options.

The highlight of the new system is the BMW Curved Display slightly angled towards the driver which houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and a 14.9-inch centre display screen. The iDrive can be accessed by voice and touch control function reducing the need for buttons and knobs on the dashboard by almost 50 per cent. The iDrive Controller on the centre console is now in the form of a striking round crystal dial outlined by a gold bronze colour bezel which gives it a more premium feel. The Intelligent Personal Assistant has been upgraded as well for enhanced communication experience. It provides improved feedback with natural dialogue with the driver and the front passenger.

The introduction of BMW ID further helps the users in the personalisation of the experience. Users will be able to store their settings and personal data secured by a PIN code. This data can be accessed and transferred between the vehicles without having to repeat the process each time. The new ‘My Modes’ memorises up to ten customisable and preset setting not only limited to ambient lighting and the style and layout of the displays but also driving preferences such as transmission, suspension, and steering, and throttle responses.

BMW Maps has also taken things a notch higher with cloud-based BMW Maps system and ‘Learning Navigation’. It learns from the driver’s preferred routes and calculates the traffic and delays to be avoided. The new-gen iDrive will be compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 5G mobile technology, and various third-party apps.