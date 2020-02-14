New-gen Hyundai i20 continues testing; India-spec digital instrument cluster leaked

- Third-generation Hyundai i20 likely to be unveiled at 2020 Geneva Motor Show

- The model was recently teased via design sketches

The third-generation Hyundai i20 has been spotted during a public road test again, ahead of its debut that could take place at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. The Korean automaker recently teased the model in a set of design sketches, details of which are available here.

As seen in the spy image, the next-gen Hyundai i20 spotted testing in India features a different fully digital instrument cluster than the international-spec model. The global-spec model receives a circular dial for the tachometer and speedometer, unlike the test mule that features a more squared setup. This instrument console is likely to be the same unit that will be equipped in the new-gen Creta.

Exterior highlights of the new-gen Hyundai i20 test-mule include LED tail lights, shark fin antenna, diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels and a rear bumper mounted number plate recess. We expect the model to be available with a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine and a Kia-sourced 1.5-litre diesel engine, albeit in the detuned format. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill cannot be ruled out either. Upon launch, the third-gen i20 will rival the Honda Jazz and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

