BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe to be launched in India

February 14, 2020, 05:33 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe to be launched in India

- The all-new compact sedan sits below the 3 Series

- Expected to be launched in August 2020

- Pre-bookings are open across select dealerships in the country

BMW India will be introducing the all-new 2 Series Gran Coupe in India later this year. The entry-level sedan for the Bavarian carmaker in the country is expected to be launched in August and select dealerships across the country are already taking pre-orders for the upcoming A-Class Limousine rival.

BMW 3 Series Exterior

Introduced in November last year, the 2 Series Gran Coupe is the latest compact product in the BMW line-up and is based on Mini-derived FAAR front-wheel-drive architecture. In terms of appearance, the Gran Coupe looks like a smaller 8 Series, which is a good thing. The bulbous headlamps of the 2 Series Gran Tourer are chiselled while the large grille design is akin to the one seen on the 8. The silhouette has a flowing roofline ending up in a well-sculpted boot lid.

BMW 3 Series Exterior

At the rear, the taillamp design appears to be borrowed from the 8 Gran Coupe as well and looks quite attractive for a small compact sedan. In terms of dimensions, the 2 Series Gran Coupe measures 4,526x1,800x1,420mm with a wheelbase of 2,670mm and a boot space of 430 litres. The cabin, in a typical BMW fashion, is well laid out, clutter-free and shares many elements with other BMW vehicles.

BMW 3 Series Exterior

Globally, the 2 GC is available with three powertrain options – the entry-level 218i gets a 138bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine while the 220d is powered by a 188bhp 2.0 diesel. There’s also a potent M235i xDrive version with a 2.0-litre four-pot turbo-petrol under the hood making 302bhp sent to all four wheels. In India, we expect the 220i and the 220d to be offered along with an automatic transmission.

BMW 3 Series Exterior

When launched in India, we expect the prices of the 2 Series Gran Coupe to fall between the Rs 33-38 lakhs bracket. We think this compact four-door sedan should be able to provide a viable entry point for the BMW in India since the 1 Series hatch has been discontinued and the 3 Series is now much more expensive than before.

