BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe to be launched in India

- The all-new compact sedan sits below the 3 Series

- Expected to be launched in August 2020

- Pre-bookings are open across select dealerships in the country

BMW India will be introducing the all-new 2 Series Gran Coupe in India later this year. The entry-level sedan for the Bavarian carmaker in the country is expected to be launched in August and select dealerships across the country are already taking pre-orders for the upcoming A-Class Limousine rival.

Introduced in November last year, the 2 Series Gran Coupe is the latest compact product in the BMW line-up and is based on Mini-derived FAAR front-wheel-drive architecture. In terms of appearance, the Gran Coupe looks like a smaller 8 Series, which is a good thing. The bulbous headlamps of the 2 Series Gran Tourer are chiselled while the large grille design is akin to the one seen on the 8. The silhouette has a flowing roofline ending up in a well-sculpted boot lid.

At the rear, the taillamp design appears to be borrowed from the 8 Gran Coupe as well and looks quite attractive for a small compact sedan. In terms of dimensions, the 2 Series Gran Coupe measures 4,526x1,800x1,420mm with a wheelbase of 2,670mm and a boot space of 430 litres. The cabin, in a typical BMW fashion, is well laid out, clutter-free and shares many elements with other BMW vehicles.

Globally, the 2 GC is available with three powertrain options – the entry-level 218i gets a 138bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine while the 220d is powered by a 188bhp 2.0 diesel. There’s also a potent M235i xDrive version with a 2.0-litre four-pot turbo-petrol under the hood making 302bhp sent to all four wheels. In India, we expect the 220i and the 220d to be offered along with an automatic transmission.

When launched in India, we expect the prices of the 2 Series Gran Coupe to fall between the Rs 33-38 lakhs bracket. We think this compact four-door sedan should be able to provide a viable entry point for the BMW in India since the 1 Series hatch has been discontinued and the 3 Series is now much more expensive than before.