Mini Clubman India Summer Red Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs. 44.90 lakhs

- Mini Clubman India Summer Red Edition will be limited to 15 units

- Bookings for the model will open tomorrow

Mini has launched the Clubman India Summer Red Edition in India, with prices starting at Rs 44.90 lakhs (ex-showroom). Only 15 units of the limited edition model will be available in the country, bookings for which will begin on 15 February.

The Mini Clubman India Summer Red Edition is powered by a 2.0-litre, four cylinder petrol engine that is tuned to produce 189bhp and 280Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission, which enables the car to sprint from 0-100kmph in 7.2 seconds.

Exterior highlights of the new Mini Clubman India Summer Red Edition include a Metallic Red paintjob, Piano Black details, electrically opening split tail gate, new LED tail lights with Union Jack design and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the model comes equipped with a Harman Kardon music system, redesigned front grille, Heads-Up Display (HUD) and a panoramic sunroof.