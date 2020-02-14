Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace features officially revealed ahead of launch next month

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace features officially revealed ahead of launch next month

February 14, 2020, 07:43 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
14472 Views
Be the first to comment
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace features officially revealed ahead of launch next month

- Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace to be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine 

- Bookings for the model commenced last week

Volkswagen unveiled the Tiguan AllSpace at the Auto Expo 2020 last week. The model is essentially a seven-seater version of the Tiguan with extended dimensions. The company has revealed the feature highlights of the Tiguan AllSpace, bookings for which have already commenced.

Powertrain options on the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace will be limited to a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine. This motor will be tuned to produce 190bhp and would come paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The brand will also offer the 4Motion All-Wheel-Drive technology.

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Interior

Exterior highlights of the new Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace include LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, LED tail lights and large multi-spoke alloy wheels. The model will receive safety features in the form of seven airbags, ABS and ESP. 

Inside, the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace will come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, Active Info Display, leather seats, reverse parking camera and three-zone climate control. Once launched, the model will rival the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour

  • Volkswagen
  • Tiguan AllSpace
  • Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

So what’s there to know about the Volkswagen Pa ...

2491 Likes
230965 Views

Volkswagen T-Roc Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Volkswagen T-Roc Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Another SUV from Volkswagen at the Auto Expo 2020 ...

26 Likes
10926 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Toyota VellfireToyota Vellfire

26th Feb 2020

75L - ₹ 77L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
BMW X1 FaceliftBMW X1 Facelift

Mar 2020

45L - ₹ 55L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in