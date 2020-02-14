Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace features officially revealed ahead of launch next month

- Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace to be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine

- Bookings for the model commenced last week

Volkswagen unveiled the Tiguan AllSpace at the Auto Expo 2020 last week. The model is essentially a seven-seater version of the Tiguan with extended dimensions. The company has revealed the feature highlights of the Tiguan AllSpace, bookings for which have already commenced.

Powertrain options on the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace will be limited to a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine. This motor will be tuned to produce 190bhp and would come paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The brand will also offer the 4Motion All-Wheel-Drive technology.

Exterior highlights of the new Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace include LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, LED tail lights and large multi-spoke alloy wheels. The model will receive safety features in the form of seven airbags, ABS and ESP.

Inside, the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace will come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, Active Info Display, leather seats, reverse parking camera and three-zone climate control. Once launched, the model will rival the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour.