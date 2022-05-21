New-gen Audi Q5 continues testing; likely to be unveiled next year

- Next-gen Audi Q5 will get a new design, more space

- The model is expected to be offered in standard and Sportback body-styles

The latest set of spy photographs gives us another look at the upcoming generation of the Audi Q5 in the Austrian Alps, which will also be the last generation of the Q5 to sport ICE-powered engines.

As seen in the spy images, the next-gen Audi Q5 is completely wrapped in camouflage, although we do get a peek at a few details. Up-front, the model will sport the signature single-frame grille, flanked by sleeker LED headlamps on either side. The new bumper sports large air curtains on both sides, while the air dam on the lower section is now wider than before.

Changes to the side of the new-gen Audi Q5 will include a new set of alloy wheels, and the larger dimensions hint at more room on the inside. Towards the rear, the model gets makeshift tail lights, which will make way for production-spec units before it is unveiled sometime next year. Also on offer are a pair of exhaust tips.

Details regarding the interior of the upcoming generation of the Audi Q5 remain unknown at the moment, although we are likely to witness these details in future spy shots. That said, we can expect the latest tech, including driver aids, safety features, and large screens.

Under the hood, the new Audi Q5 could arrive with a range of petrol and diesel powertrains as well as a hybrid option. A full-blown EV variant in the form of the Q5 e-tron could arrive later, while a Sportback version could debut at launch. More details could surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.