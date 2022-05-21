CarWale
    Spec comparison: Jeep Meridian Vs Toyota Fortuner

    Desirazu Venkat

    Spec comparison: Jeep Meridian Vs Toyota Fortuner

    Jeep’s long-awaited three-row SUV has finally hit the market in the form of the Meridian. Prices start at Rs 29.90 lakh and there are four variants and four colour options. We have driven the Meridian and you can find a link to our first drive here as well as our video review listed below. 

    Front View

    The Meridian has one of the most formidable opponents to take on in the form of the Toyota Fortuner. It’s the most established player in this part of the market and has been on sale in India since 2009. To make a dent in the Fortuner’s fortunes, the Meridian will definitely have to offer a lot in terms of features and presence. How does it stack up? Let’s find out.

    Exterior 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    In this comparison, we have two SUVs looking at the same design traits with two different approaches. Both cars are large and have a great presence. Where the Fortuner is all about big lines, bulky curves and lots of chrome, the Meridian is a little more subtle. Highlights of its design language include the signature Jeep grille, square overhangs, large wheels and a large chrome strip above the number plate slot. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Fortuner’s current design language was introduced in India in 2016 and largely remains unchanged. Highlights include the large chrome grille, flared wheel arches, massive overhangs and large tail lamps. Where the Fortuner has an advantage over the Meridian is overall stance. It sits higher at 1835mm as compared to 1698mm and thus looks like a much larger vehicle. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Interior and features 

    Dashboard

    In terms of dimensions, the Meridian has a slight edge over the Fortuner thanks to a wheelbase of 2782mm as compared to the latter’s 2745mm, both being three-row vehicles.

    Dashboard

    The cabin of the Meridian looks and feels much like that of the Compass with a similar layout, fit and finish. Over the Compass, you get brown interiors, a slightly redesigned centre console and of course, the third row. 

    Third Row Seats

    Currently, the Meridian is only available as a seven-seat vehicle but we expect that a six-seat version will also arrive at a later date. On the features front, the Meridian in the top-spec model gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, wireless charger, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, multi-zone climate control, and electric tumble function for the second-row seats. All versions get six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill ascent and descent control, stability programme as well as driver assistance features like lane departure warning, blind-spot detection and adaptive cruise control.  

    Third Row Seats

    The Fortuner’s cabin and features have been largely unchanged since it was launched with only some minor upgrades to keep up to the requirements of the segment. You get a brown and black cabin with leather upholstery. In terms of features, the top-spec model gets quad-LED headlamps, LED fog lights, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, ABS with EBD, VSC, TRC, BA, HAC, seven airbags, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and powered tail-gate.  

    Engine and gearbox 

    Engine Shot

    The Jeep Meridian is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torques. It can be had with either a six-speed manual unit or a nine-speed automatic unit. A 4x4 unit is offered exclusively only with the automatic.  

    Engine Shot

    The Toyota Fortuner can be had with two powertrains. The petrol is a 2.7-litre engine that produces 164bhp/245Nm. It is offered with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. The more powerful diesel is a 2.8-litre engine and produces 201bhp and 420Nm of torque (500Nm with AT). Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. 

    Conclusion 

    The Jeep Meridian range is priced from Rs 29.90 lakh to Rs 36.95 lakh (all-India, ex-showroom, introductory). The Toyota Fortuner range is priced from Rs 31.79 lakh to Rs 48.43 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

    Toyota Fortuner
    Toyota Fortuner
    ₹ 31.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    New-gen Audi Q5 continues testing; likely to be unveiled next year

