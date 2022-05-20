CarWale
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS — Now in pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    The most powerful Porsche 718 is here in India! The carmaker has launched the 718 Cayman GT4 RS at Rs 2.54 crore (ex-showroom). It's also the first Cayman to get the RS badge. Do note that the 718 range starts in India with the regular 718 Cayman, with prices from Rs 1.36 crore onwards. Now, let's check out the pictures of this new car.

    A 4.0-litre flat-six naturally aspirated engine still powers the car like the rest of the line-up. But here, there’s 493bhp and 450Nm of torque! That’s a drastic increase in power with the RS badge.

    This is an increase of about 80bhp and 20Nm as compared to the regular Cayman GT4 model. It has helped in putting up a quicker 0-100kmph sprint time of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 315kmph.

    Porsche enthusiasts might not be very happy to know that this one misses out on a manual gearbox option. That said, this seven-speed PDK transmission is also quite capable.

    Its performance has also been boosted due to design changes, including tweaks to the air intakes for better cooling. Further, a swan neck fixed spoiler helps in 25 per cent more down-force.

    Then, there's 35 kilograms of overall weight reduction thanks to the use of carbon fibre for the bonnet and front wings. Also due to the incorporation of lighter materials for the glass, door panels, and even the carpets.

    While Porsche engineers have retuned the chassis for stiffness, the 718 GT4 RS boasts an RS-specific suspension set-up. Then, these 20-inch forged aluminium wheels just look too gorgeous!

    Porsche 718
    ₹ 1.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Porsche 718 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.53 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.58 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.45 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.50 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.46 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.51 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.39 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.39 Crore

