    New Skoda Kodiaq facelift to be launched in India on 10 January, 2022

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Skoda Kodiaq facelift to be launched in India on 10 January, 2022

    - The refreshed Kodiaq will get a revised exterior design and new features inside

    - Under the hood, the model gets a new BS6 compliant 2.0-litre, TSI petrol engine

    Skoda will launch two products in India in 2022, including the Kodiaq facelift and the Slavia. The latter will arrive in showrooms as early as next month, details of which can be read here. The Kodiaq facelift SUV will be offered in three variants including Style, Sportline, and L&K. 

    Skoda Auto India has now confirmed that the BS6 Kodiaq facelift will be launched in the country on 10 January, 2022. The carmaker commenced production of the updated SUV back in December, and since then, the brand has been slowly revealing the details, features, and specifications of the model, details of which are available here.

    Propelling the new Skoda Kodiaq facelift will be a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that replaces the 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine from the outgoing model that was discontinued before the BS6 norms came into effect back in April 2020. The new motor, which is paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission, will produce 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. Also on offer will be a 4x4 system.

    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 Left Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of design, the facelifted Skoda Kodiaq will get a new fascia that includes the signature butterfly grille design with vertical slats and a chrome surround, a reworked front bumper, LED headlamps, dua;-tone alloy wheels, silver roof rails, request sensors for all four doors, dynamic turn indicators, electric tail-gate with virtual pedal, and the Skoda lettering on the boot-lid.

    Inside, the 2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift will come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a two-spoke multi-function steering wheel, three-zone climate control, dual-tone black and beige interior theme, and 12-way electrically-adjustable front seats with heating and cooling functions. Once launched, the new Skoda Kodiaq will rival the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace.

    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 Image
    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6
    ₹ 33.00 - 36.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
