Porsche launches 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 in India

Porsche has started the new year in India with a bang. The brand has launched two new high-performance models - the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 at Rs 1.46 crore and Rs 1.50 crore (ex-showroom), respectively. Meanwhile, the carmaker recently launched the Taycan range, Macan and the Panamera Platinum Edition.

The Engine

The 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 come with a 3,995cc, flat-six, naturally aspirated petrol boxer mill that generates 394bhp and delivers 420Nm of torque with a manual gearbox or 430Nm with a seven-speed automatic transmission. It is interesting to note that both the rear-wheel-drive models can go from zero to 100kmph in just 4.5 seconds, while the top speed is rated at 293kmph.

Exterior

First up, the GTS 4.0 models get a GTS-spec front apron with larger air inlets. In addition, Porsche has provided tinted front headlamps in the range-topper 718. Apart from that, the 718 GTS 4.0 can be recognised from a mile away as they come with two separate tailpipes made from stainless steel and finished in high gloss black. Besides, the sports cars are equipped with 20-inch satin black alloy wheels.

Interior

Being the range-topper, the GTS 4.0 twins feature Race-Tex microfiber upholstery for the cockpit. Moreover, there is a GT sports steering wheel and Sports Seats Plus too. Other features include a semi-digital instrument cluster, a seven-inch infotainment system, Sport Chrono package and an eight-speaker sound system.

Features

The 718 GTS 4.0 gets a host of features such as an adaptive rear spoiler, TPMS, sports suspension with a ride height lowered by 20mm, active damping system, mechanical rear differential with torque vectoring, six-piston and four-piston aluminium brake callipers (front and rear), powered parking brake and adaptive cylinder management.