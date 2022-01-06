CarWale
    Porsche launches 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 in India

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Porsche has started the new year in India with a bang. The brand has launched two new high-performance models - the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 at Rs 1.46 crore and Rs 1.50 crore (ex-showroom), respectively. Meanwhile, the carmaker recently launched the Taycan range, Macan and the Panamera Platinum Edition.

    Porsche 718 Right Front Three Quarter

    The Engine

    The 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 come with a 3,995cc, flat-six, naturally aspirated petrol boxer mill that generates 394bhp and delivers 420Nm of torque with a manual gearbox or 430Nm with a seven-speed automatic transmission. It is interesting to note that both the rear-wheel-drive models can go from zero to 100kmph in just 4.5 seconds, while the top speed is rated at 293kmph.

    Porsche 718 Left Front Three Quarter

    Exterior

    First up, the GTS 4.0 models get a GTS-spec front apron with larger air inlets. In addition, Porsche has provided tinted front headlamps in the range-topper 718. Apart from that, the 718 GTS 4.0 can be recognised from a mile away as they come with two separate tailpipes made from stainless steel and finished in high gloss black. Besides, the sports cars are equipped with 20-inch satin black alloy wheels.

    Porsche 718 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Interior

    Being the range-topper, the GTS 4.0 twins feature Race-Tex microfiber upholstery for the cockpit. Moreover, there is a GT sports steering wheel and Sports Seats Plus too. Other features include a semi-digital instrument cluster, a seven-inch infotainment system, Sport Chrono package and an eight-speaker sound system.

    Porsche 718 Dashboard

    Features

    The 718 GTS 4.0 gets a host of features such as an adaptive rear spoiler, TPMS, sports suspension with a ride height lowered by 20mm, active damping system, mechanical rear differential with torque vectoring, six-piston and four-piston aluminium brake callipers (front and rear), powered parking brake and adaptive cylinder management.

    Porsche 718 Rear View
    Model specific prices (ex-showroom)
    Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0Rs 1,46,50,000
    Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0Rs 1,49,78,000
    Porsche 718 Image
    Porsche 718
    ₹ 1.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Porsche 718 Gallery

    Porsche 718 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.53 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.58 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.45 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.50 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.46 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.51 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.39 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.39 Crore

