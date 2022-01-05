India-spec Skoda Kodiaq facelift details and features revealed ahead of launch

- The Skoda Kodiaq facelift is likely to be launched in India later this month

- The model will be powered by a 2.0-litre, TSI petrol engine

Ahead of its launch that is expected to take place in the coming weeks, details and features of the new Skoda Kodiaq facelift have been officially revealed. The updated SUV will be followed by the launch of the Slavia sedan in the next few months, details of which are available here.

As seen in the images, the 2022 Skoda Kodiaq will feature the signature butterfly grille with vertical slats and a chrome surround, LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a redesigned front bumper, new alloy wheels, silver roof rails, request sensors for all four doors, dynamic turn indicators, Skoda lettering on the boot lid, and an electric tail-gate with a virtual pedal.

Inside, the facelifted Skoda Kodiaq will come equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity, a 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument console, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, 12-way electrically-adjustable front seats with cooling, heating, and memory function, dual-tone black and beige upholstery, and a two-spoke, multi-function steering wheel.

Under the hood, the new Skoda Kodiaq facelift will be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that produces 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This motor will be paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic unit sending power to all four wheels via the 4x4 system. The model will be reportedly offered in three variants, and you can read all about it here.