Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX breaks cover with aerodynamic design, 1000km range

Mercedes-Benz has finally taken the wraps off an all-new EQ concept after teasing it for many months. This one is called the EQXX and it’s a combination of a low-slung sports car and a four-door coupe-sedan rolled into an aerodynamically-designed package that claims to be the most efficient Mercedes-Benz model ever.

Appearance-wise, it the EQXX looks like Mercedes has dropped the middle section (both doors and roof) of the CLS in between the 2018 EQ Silver Arrow Concept. It’s not an ugly design but something that will take some time to digest. But design is only one of the aspects that stands out for the EQXX. With this fusion body style, the EQXX has an extremely low drag coefficient of a mere 0.18.

Mercedes-Benz hasn’t disclosed the specification of the battery pack or the entire powertrain either. But it is claimed that the EQXX is capable of going 1000 kilometres between charges. It has an energy consumption of less than 10kWh per 100 kilometres. With expertise sourced from the upcoming Mercedes-AMG Project ONE hypercar and Formula 1 team, the EQXX has an energy density of close to 400Wh/l. This is done by using clever cooling technology, better battery packaging and an efficient energy transmission technology where 95 per cent of the energy reaches the wheel with minimum losses.

On the inside, the cabin is as futuristic as it can get. There’s a massive 47.5-inch screen spanning the entire length of the dashboard with 8k resolution. The rest of the interior is minimalistic with a familiar-looking steering wheel and aesthetic looking centre tunnel and seats – everything made up of sustainable materials.

Mercedes-Benz hasn’t revealed whether or not the EQXX will see a production version in the near future. But considering the advancement in the EQ line-up, the road-going version of the EQXX could be the halo offering in the electric division of the Three-Pointed Star.