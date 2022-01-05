CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX breaks cover with aerodynamic design, 1000km range

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    274 Views
    Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX breaks cover with aerodynamic design, 1000km range

    -         Claims to be the most efficient EQ ever

    -         Will get a production version in the near future

    Mercedes-Benz has finally taken the wraps off an all-new EQ concept after teasing it for many months. This one is called the EQXX and it’s a combination of a low-slung sports car and a four-door coupe-sedan rolled into an aerodynamically-designed package that claims to be the most efficient Mercedes-Benz model ever. 

    Mercedes-Benz EQC Left Side View

    Appearance-wise, it the EQXX looks like Mercedes has dropped the middle section (both doors and roof) of the CLS in between the 2018 EQ Silver Arrow Concept. It’s not an ugly design but something that will take some time to digest. But design is only one of the aspects that stands out for the EQXX. With this fusion body style, the EQXX has an extremely low drag coefficient of a mere 0.18. 

    Mercedes-Benz EQC Right Rear Three Quarter

    Mercedes-Benz hasn’t disclosed the specification of the battery pack or the entire powertrain either. But it is claimed that the EQXX is capable of going 1000 kilometres between charges. It has an energy consumption of less than 10kWh per 100 kilometres. With expertise sourced from the upcoming Mercedes-AMG Project ONE hypercar and Formula 1 team, the EQXX has an energy density of close to 400Wh/l. This is done by using clever cooling technology, better battery packaging and an efficient energy transmission technology where 95 per cent of the energy reaches the wheel with minimum losses. 

    Mercedes-Benz EQC Dashboard

    On the inside, the cabin is as futuristic as it can get. There’s a massive 47.5-inch screen spanning the entire length of the dashboard with 8k resolution. The rest of the interior is minimalistic with a familiar-looking steering wheel and aesthetic looking centre tunnel and seats – everything made up of sustainable materials. 

    Mercedes-Benz EQC Right Front Three Quarter

    Mercedes-Benz hasn’t revealed whether or not the EQXX will see a production version in the near future. But considering the advancement in the EQ line-up, the road-going version of the EQXX could be the halo offering in the electric division of the Three-Pointed Star. 

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Image
    Mercedes-Benz EQS
    ₹ 2.00 - 2.05 Crore
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Kia Carens Vs Hyundai Alcazar: Features compared
     Next 
    India-spec Skoda Kodiaq facelift details and features revealed ahead of launch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Mercedes-Benz EQS Left Front Three Quarter
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    754 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.32 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    BMW iX

    BMW iX

    ₹ 1.16 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    ₹ 41.54 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    754 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX breaks cover with aerodynamic design, 1000km range