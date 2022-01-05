Kia India retails 7,797 cars in December 2021

- 2.28 lakh cumulative sales recorded in CY2021

- 46,261 units exported in 2021

Kia India has reported a domestic sale of 7,797 units in December 2021. The Seltos remained the highest contributor registering 4,012 unit sales while the Sonet and Carnival recorded 3,578 units and 207 units, respectively. On a monthly scale, domestic sales witnessed a decline of over 43 per cent.

In CY 2021, Kia India retailed 1,81,583 vehicles in the domestic market, thereby posting an impressive 29 per cent year-on-year growth. Concurrently, exports in the year rose by 23 per cent with 46,261 units being dispatched in the last year.

Kia is now focusing on launching its next model in the country, the Kia Carens. Unveiled last month, the Carens is Kia’s three-row model that is based on the Seltos and will be available in three engine options. The Carens will be offered in a total of five variants and eight exterior shades with bookings scheduled to open from 14 January, 2022. To know more about the Kia Carens, click here.

Commenting on Kia’s consistently strong performance, Tae-Jin Park, MD and CEO, Kia India, said, “It brings us great joy to see Kia India going from strength to strength in a year punctuated by supply-side issues and rise in the cost of raw material. We have sold more than 3.7 lakh units since entering the Indian automotive market in August 2019, a remarkable feat for a new entrant; not just that, till date, we have exported to around 90 countries across the world. Kia India has always focused on providing quality after-sales services to our esteemed customers. Topping the Dealer Satisfaction Study 2021 and 2020 in a row and customer purchase satisfaction by NCBS 2020 demonstrates our unwavering commitment to the same.”