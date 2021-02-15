New Renault Kiger introductory prices start at Rs 5.45 lakh

CarWale
    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    • The 2021 Renault Kiger is available in four variants
    • The sub-four metre SUV is offered in six colours across two engine options

    Renault has launched the Kiger sub-four metre SUV in India, with prices starting at Rs 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). Bookings for the model, which is available in four variants and six colours, have commenced for Rs 11,000, with deliveries set to begin soon. To read our first look review of the Kiger, click here.

    Powertrain options on the new Renault Kiger include a 1.0-litre NA petrol motor that produces 70bhp and 96Nm of torque, as well as a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is capable of producing 97bhp and 160Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit is standard, while an AMT unit and a CVT unit are offered as an option with the former and latter, respectively.

    Design highlights of the 2021 Renault Kiger include LED headlamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, chunky wheel arches and body cladding, silver roof rails, LED tail lights, and an integrated spoiler. Rivals to the model will include the Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and the Ford EcoSport.

    Inside, the Renault Kiger comes equipped with features such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, automatic climate control, drive modes, cruise control, fully digital instrument console, ambient lighting, rear AC vents, and an air purifier. The model receives safety features in the form of four airbags, ABS with EBD, speed alert system, seat-belt reminders, and rear parking sensors. 

    The following are the variant-wise introductory prices of the Renault Kiger (ex-showroom, all-India):

    Kiger Energy MT RXE - Rs 5.45 lakh

    Kiger Energy MT RXL - Rs 6.14 lakh

    Kiger Energy MT RXT - Rs 6.60 lakh

    Kiger Energy MT RXZ - Rs 7.55 lakh

    Kiger Easy R-AMT RXL - Rs 6.59 lakh

    Kiger Easy R-AMT RXT - Rs 7.05 lakh

    Kiger Easy R-AMT RXZ - Rs 8 lakh

    Kiger Turbo MT RXL - Rs 7.14 lakh

    Kiger Turbo MT RXT - Rs 7.60 lakh

    Kiger Turbo MT RXZ - Rs 8.55 lakh

    Kiger X-Tronic CVT RXT - Rs 8.60 lakh

    Kiger X-Tronic CVT RXZ  - Rs 9.55 lakh

