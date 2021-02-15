Mercedes-Benz surpasses production milestone of 50 million passenger cars

- 50 millionth unit was the newly launched Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

- Milestone was achieved in a period of 75 years

Mercedes-Benz announced that it has achieved a global production milestone of 50 million units. The 50 millionth car to roll off the production line was the new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class from the German car maker’s Sindelfingen facility in Germany.

Mercedes says that this remarkable achievement was attained in a period of 75 years with a wide network of plants worldwide. At the moment, the company is focusing on the implementation of electric mobility. It plans to introduce six new EQ models by the end of 2022. To know more about the production plans of Mercedes, click here.

The plants are equipped to build the EQ models along with the ICE models in the same facility. For an instance, the S-Class sedan along with its long version will be produced with the EQS (all-electric flagship sedan) in Factory 56 which was inaugurated recently in September 2020.

Jörg Burzer, member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG, Production and Supply Chain, said, “Mercedes-Benz has always been synonymous with luxury. That’s why I’m very proud of this very special production anniversary: Fifty million vehicles produced is a significant milestone in the history of our company, and an exceptional achievement by the team. I would like to thank the colleagues in the plants around the world for their work and their commitment. Their expertise and passion in the production of our stars make the wishes of customers all over the world come true day after day.”