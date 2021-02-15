Volkswagen Polo and Vento turbo editions launched in India; prices start at Rs 6.99 lakh

- The Vento and Polo turbo editions are based on the Comfortline variant

- Both the models receive visual and feature additions over the regular versions

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has launched the turbo edition of the Polo and Vento, with prices starting at Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Customers can book the special edition models, which are available in the Comfortline variant, through the official website or at all authorised nearest dealership.

Feature highlights of the Volkswagen Vento and Polo turbo edition include a glossy black spoiler, ORVM caps, and fender badge. Inside, the models come equipped with seat covers and the climatronic air-conditioning feature.

The Volkswagen Polo and Vento turbo edition are powered by the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that produces 108bhp between 5,000-5,500rpm and 175Nm of torque between 1,750-4,000rpm. This motor is paired to a six-speed manual transmission. The turbo edition is available in all colours as offered on the regular versions of the Polo and Vento.

Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Accessibility is at the core of Volkswagen and it’s our constant endeavor to offer customers the ability to experience safe and meticulously German-engineered products coupled with a fun-to-drive experience. With the turbo edition, our aim is to offer continuous and striking enhancements on our popular product offerings, the Polo and Vento, that appeal to the discerning Indian customers.”