New MG Hector revealed in India; prices to be announced on 11 January

MG Motor India has taken the wraps off the new MG Hector facelift. This is the first update for the SUV since its launch in 2019 and it gets a new front fascia, a revamped cabin, and an extended feature list. The prices of the MG Hector facelift and MG Hector Plus facelift will be announced on 11 January at the Auto Expo 2023. Read on to know the changes the 2023 MG Hector gets over its predecessor.

2023 MG Hector: Exterior updates

The new MG Hector gets subtle cosmetic changes on the outside with the most prominent one being the massive diamond and chrome-heavy front grille which extends to the bumper. The design for the front and rear skid plates is new while the split headlamp setup is carried forward from the outgoing model. Having said that, the MG Hector is now available in a new Dune Brown exterior shade.

There are no evident changes on the side and the new Hector even uses the same design for the 18-inch alloy wheels. The changes to the posterior are limited to the new illuminated light stripe at the centre of the tailgate and the new ‘Hector’ lettering below the number plate recess. MG has kept the rear profile clean by omitting the extra ‘ADAS’ and ‘Internet Inside’ badges.

2023 MG Hector: Interior and feature updates

The interior of the new MG Hector is where the real changes are evident. There’s a new white and black dual-tone theme and the 14-inch portrait touchscreen takes the centre stage flanked by redesigned aircon vents. Furthermore, the instrument cluster is fully digital and the ambient lights can now be operated by voice. The centre console too is new with a new shape for the gear lever and an electronic parking brake.

However, the talking point of the 2023 MG Hector is the Level 2 ADAS suite which comprises lane keep assist, forward collision warning with emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, and high-beam assist.

2023 MG Hector: Engine options

Mechanically, the MG Hector siblings get no update and are powered by 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid, and 2.0-litre diesel engines. While the former two can be had with manual and automatic gearboxes, the latter is mated only to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Upon its launch, the new MG Hector and MG Hector Plus will strengthen its rivalry with the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, and Hyundai Alcazar.