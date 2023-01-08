Mercedes India plans to launch 10 models in 2023; hints at G-Wagon facelift

- Brand’s focus in 2023 is on the top-end luxury segment

- G-Wagon facelift was teased at the launch event of the AMG E53 Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz India, with the launch of the AMG E53 Cabriolet, also revealed its roadmap for the year, where it plans to launch 10 models in 2023 in India. The key focus area of the brand will be the top-end luxury segment. Mercedes claims that the segment which includes models like Maybachs and AMGs has the strongest demand in the Indian market.

At the E53 event, a teaser of the G-Wagon was shown and the brand confirmed that it has exciting news coming up for this year.

Additionally, with new products lined up, the majority of the launches will be in the top-end vehicle segment, including the new GLC, which the automaker confirmed will arrive in Q3 of 2023.

Meanwhile, the German carmaker sold over 15,000 vehicles last year with a 41 per cent Y-o-Y growth contributing to the brand's 50.6 per cent market share in the luxury car segment in 2022. The key models which helped Mercedes-Benz India in achieving the ever-highest growth in its history include C-Class, E-Class, S-Class limousines, GLA, GLC, GLE, and GLS SUVs.

Speaking on the occasion, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, commented, “We are excited to announce that 2022 has been our ‘Best Year Ever’, as more customers opted for a Mercedes-Benz than ever before. This stupendous growth has been on the back of new products, the best production year despite continuous supply constraints, success of ROTF, support of our Franchise Partners and the trust of our discerning customers. As we embark onto 2023, we will cater to our customer’s DESIRE through our exciting new product portfolio, delightful customer journey, and memorable customer experiences. The launch of the Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet underlines our commitment towards our 2023 motto - ‘DESIRE for the Extraordinaire’. We will continue to introduce such desirable products and customer-centric initiatives throughout the year, which will fulfil our customers’ aspirations and wishes for owning a Mercedes-Benz.”