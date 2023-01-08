Skoda reveals the launch timeline for Enyaq in India

- To be imported as a CBU unit

- Expected to arrive in India in 2023

Skoda India had a pretty good year in terms of sales in 2022, with Y-o-Y growth of 125 per cent in sales volume as compared to the previous year. Now, the brand is all set to enter the next phase in its Indian expedition with new launches this year.

Recently, the brand confirmed the launch timeline of its first all-electric SUV, the Enyaq iV in India. It was revealed in the global market in 2021 and the same model was spotted testing here in India on numerous occasions last year. It is reported to arrive in the Indian market in FY 2023-24 as a CBU unit, directly imported from the carmaker’s plant in the Czech Republic.

On the exterior, the Enyaq will feature the signature trapezoidal grille at the front but with closed vents and chrome accents around it. On the side, it will get chrome window surrounds. The car will likely ride on dual-tone 19-inch aero Proteus alloy wheels. The Skoda Enyaq iV is based on the MEB platform and will get the same styling traits here in India as the global version, considering it will be imported into the country.

The Skoda Enyaq iV is expected to derive power from a 77kWh battery pack paired with dual electric motors. It will enable the EV to offer a maximum range of 513km (WLTP cycle) and produce a combined output of 265bhp. Also, given that Skoda is evaluating its products, we might also get a lower-spec 2WD variant in near future.