    New Kia Carens deliveries begin

    - Kia Carens was launched in India on 15 February, 2022

    - The model is priced between Rs 8.99-16.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Kia India launched the Carens MPV in the country earlier this month, with prices starting at Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the model had commenced in January for an amount of Rs 25,000.

    Kia Carens Front View

    Now, Kia has begun delivering the new Carens MPV to its customers across the country. As seen in the images here, multiple units of the model are being delivered at various dealerships. Customers can choose from eight colours and five variants for the Carens, the variant-wise features of which can be read here.

    Kia Carens Right Front Three Quarter

    In terms of engine options, the 2022 Kia Carens is offered with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine with a six-speed manual unit, a 1.5-litre diesel unit paired to a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, as well as a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual unit or a seven-speed DCT unit. We have driven the Carens and you can read our review here.

    Kia Carens Dashboard

    Design highlights of the Kia Carens include all LED lighting, a new gloss-black grille, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, wraparound tail lights, a chrome insert for the rear bumper, roof rails, an integrated spoiler, and a shark fin antenna. To read our first look review of the Carens, click here.

    Inside, the Kia Carens comes equipped with features such as an electric sunroof, a fully-digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, six airbags, paddle shifters, and OTA updates.

