Maruti Suzuki Baleno – Old Vs New

Introduction

It’s going to be a busy 2022 for Maruti Suzuki and the carmaker has already started its streak of new car launches for the present year. The first model to receive a proper update in the line-up is the Baleno premium hatchback. It’s one of the highest-selling models for Maruti and also reigns the sales charts in its segment making it the perfect choice to start the innings. So what's changed over its predecessor? Let's find out.

Exterior and styling

The exterior styling of the 2022 Baleno is a step up over the previous model. While the overall silhouette remains unchanged, the Baleno gets refreshed styling in the form of a wider front grille and wraparound headlamp clusters that house the LED projectors and the new three-arrow type DRLs. The front bumpers, too, have been reworked with the horizontal lines adjoining the LED fog lamps. Maruti Suzuki has not overdone the fascia and kept the utilisation of chrome limited to the front grille and above the fog lamp housing.

Moving to the side, the top-spec Alpha trim will be fitted with 16-inch precision-cut dual-tone alloy wheels whereas the Zeta will get silver-finished alloys. The lower trims, Sigma and Delta continue with steel rims with wheel caps. Another interesting addition is the chrome window line that now extends all the way to the rear quarter glass. The tail lamps of the Baleno are now sleeker and protrude into the boot. The graphics also twin with the DRLs and overall give a sharp and fresh appearance.

Interior and features

Like the outside, the Baleno’s cabin has received a thorough makeover. The all-black dashboard makes way for a dual-tone black and dark blue theme that can also be seen on the door pads. The silver insert that runs across the width of the dashboard gives a premium feel to the hatchback’s cabin. Besides this, the Baleno now gets a flat-bottom steering wheel like its siblings, a tweaked analogue instrument cluster, and an automatic climate control unit as standard with redesigned controls.

However, the talking point of the cabin is the new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment that sticks out from the dashboard. Also, the centre aircon vents have been repositioned horizontally under the infotainment unit. The infotainment supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto while the audio duties are taken care of by the six-speaker Arkamys-sourced stereo system.

That’s not all. The new Baleno brings in a head-up display and a 360-degree surround camera that are segment-first and notable features at this price point. As compared to its predecessor, the Baleno also benefits from features such as rear aircon vents, Type-A and Type-C fast charging ports for second-row passengers, a sliding driver armrest, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, and Suzuki Connect telematics. On the safety front, the higher-spec trims are equipped with six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, brake assist, and hill-hold for the AMT versions.

Powertrain

Maruti Suzuki has carried over the 1.2-litre petrol engine for the facelift of the Baleno, albeit with an upgrade. The motor gets an idle start/stop function as standard. Besides this, the power output is now at 89bhp and 113Nm torque. Another significant change or rather a cost-cutting measure is the introduction of an AMT gearbox in place of the CVT unit that was offered with the earlier model.

Conclusion

With the styling and feature upgrades, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno has also gotten a little expensive. The new Baleno is available with a starting price of Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Although the price difference is marginal for the automatic variants, the manual versions get a significant price hike. With the upgrade, the Baleno is back in the hatchback race and will continue to lock horns with the Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo, Tata Altroz, and Honda Jazz.