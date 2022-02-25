CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno – Old Vs New

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,241 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno – Old Vs New

    Introduction

    It’s going to be a busy 2022 for Maruti Suzuki and the carmaker has already started its streak of new car launches for the present year. The first model to receive a proper update in the line-up is the Baleno premium hatchback. It’s one of the highest-selling models for Maruti and also reigns the sales charts in its segment making it the perfect choice to start the innings. So what's changed over its predecessor? Let's find out.

    Exterior and styling

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Front View

    The exterior styling of the 2022 Baleno is a step up over the previous model. While the overall silhouette remains unchanged, the Baleno gets refreshed styling in the form of a wider front grille and wraparound headlamp clusters that house the LED projectors and the new three-arrow type DRLs. The front bumpers, too, have been reworked with the horizontal lines adjoining the LED fog lamps. Maruti Suzuki has not overdone the fascia and kept the utilisation of chrome limited to the front grille and above the fog lamp housing. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Right Front Three Quarter

    Moving to the side, the top-spec Alpha trim will be fitted with 16-inch precision-cut dual-tone alloy wheels whereas the Zeta will get silver-finished alloys. The lower trims, Sigma and Delta continue with steel rims with wheel caps. Another interesting addition is the chrome window line that now extends all the way to the rear quarter glass. The tail lamps of the Baleno are now sleeker and protrude into the boot. The graphics also twin with the DRLs and overall give a sharp and fresh appearance. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Left Rear Three Quarter

    Interior and features 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Dashboard

    Like the outside, the Baleno’s cabin has received a thorough makeover. The all-black dashboard makes way for a dual-tone black and dark blue theme that can also be seen on the door pads. The silver insert that runs across the width of the dashboard gives a premium feel to the hatchback’s cabin. Besides this, the Baleno now gets a flat-bottom steering wheel like its siblings, a tweaked analogue instrument cluster, and an automatic climate control unit as standard with redesigned controls. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Dashboard

    However, the talking point of the cabin is the new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment that sticks out from the dashboard. Also, the centre aircon vents have been repositioned horizontally under the infotainment unit. The infotainment supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto while the audio duties are taken care of by the six-speaker Arkamys-sourced stereo system. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Infotainment System

    That’s not all. The new Baleno brings in a head-up display and a 360-degree surround camera that are segment-first and notable features at this price point. As compared to its predecessor, the Baleno also benefits from features such as rear aircon vents, Type-A and Type-C fast charging ports for second-row passengers, a sliding driver armrest, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, and Suzuki Connect telematics. On the safety front, the higher-spec trims are equipped with six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, brake assist, and hill-hold for the AMT versions. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Left Side View

    Powertrain

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Engine Shot

    Maruti Suzuki has carried over the 1.2-litre petrol engine for the facelift of the Baleno, albeit with an upgrade. The motor gets an idle start/stop function as standard. Besides this, the power output is now at 89bhp and 113Nm torque. Another significant change or rather a cost-cutting measure is the introduction of an AMT gearbox in place of the CVT unit that was offered with the earlier model. 

    Conclusion 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Right Front Three Quarter

    With the styling and feature upgrades, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno has also gotten a little expensive. The new Baleno is available with a starting price of Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Although the price difference is marginal for the automatic variants, the manual versions get a significant price hike. With the upgrade, the Baleno is back in the hatchback race and will continue to lock horns with the Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo, Tata Altroz, and Honda Jazz.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Image
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    ₹ 6.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Kia EV6 trademark filed in India
     Next 
    New Kia Carens deliveries begin

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4421 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    MINI Cooper SE

    MINI Cooper SE

    ₹ 47.20 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda Slavia
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.35 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdFEB
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.51 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.79 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.25 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.51 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.56 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.13 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.44 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.14 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.08 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4421 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki Baleno – Old Vs New