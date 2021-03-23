New Jaguar I-Pace launched in India; prices start at Rs 1.06 crore

- The 2021 Jaguar I-Pace will be available in three variants across 12 colours

- The model will be powered by a 90kWh battery with two electric motors that produce 389bhp

Jaguar Land Rover India has launched the all-new I-Pace in the country with prices starting at Rs 1.06 crore (ex-showroom). Bookings for the model, which is available across 12 colours, commenced in November last year.

Propelling the Jaguar I-Pace is a 90kWh lithium-Ion battery with two electric motors (one on each axle) that produce a combined output of 389bhp and 696Nm of torque. The model can attain speeds of 100kmph from standstill in 4.8 seconds. To read our first look review of the Jaguar I-Pace, click here.

The 2021 Jaguar I-Pace can be charged via the 100kW rapid charger that brings the juice up from zero to 80 per cent in 40 minutes, while the 7.4 kW AC wall charger will take 10 hours to charge up to 80 per cent. A full charge is claimed to return a range of 470 kilometres (WLTP rated). The company has installed charging infrastructure across numerous dealerships, details of which are available here.

Feature highlights of the new Jaguar I-Pace include matrix LED headlamps, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lights, adaptive cruise control, powered tail-gate, Meridian music system, 3D surround camera, leather sports seats, and a touchscreen system for the AC controls. The model is offered in three variants, details of which can be read here.

The following are the variant-wise prices for the Jaguar I-Pace (ex-showroom):

I-Pace S: Rs 1.06 crore

I-Pace SE: Rs 1.08 crore

I-Pace HSE: Rs 1.12 crore