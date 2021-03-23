Jaguar I-Pace First Look Review

What is it?

Jaguar unveiled its first all-electric model, the I-Pace, back in 2018, followed by its world debut at the Geneva Motor Show later in the same year. The model was first showcased as a concept back in 2016.

We recently had the opportunity to take a look at the new Jaguar I-Pace in Mumbai, and we pen, err, type down our views on what the model has to offer for the Indian market. Our first drive review will follow in the coming weeks.

How is it on the outside?

Entering the showroom on a Monday morning before the rush hour in the city begins, I’m welcomed by a bright red (Caldera Red in Jaguar speak) I-Pace that contrasts the white and blue background. The first look tells me that the model has more of a crossover design than an outright SUV look. Don’t let that mistake you for its capabilities, as the I-Pace should clear a majority of speed bumps with its 230mm of ground clearance, courtesy of the adjustable electronic air suspension. The standard ground clearance is rated at 174mm.

The I-Pace carries signature Jaguar design traits across the body. A few notable elements include the J-shaped LED DRLs, wrap-around tail lights, and the overcall curved but clean design across. Up-front, the I-Pace sports a diamond-studded design grille that curves inwards and channels air back out through the hood scoop, which, the company claims, reduces drag. On either side of the grille are the signature matrix LED headlamps with the J-blade shaped LED DRLs. With the absence of the conventional internal combustion engine, the model also features a tiny frunk that can house a small suitcase, backpack, or even your portable charger and wires. The side profile features flush-fitting door handles to further aid aerodynamics, while the lower portions of the door receive gloss-black inserts. The 19-inch alloy wheels are standard across the range. Moreover, the fuel flap now houses a charging socket, which is positioned on the front left fender.

At the rear, the I-Pace receives wrap-around LED tail lights, and if you look close enough, you can also see the finer details in the form of the Jaguar logo on the fender side ending of the unit. Also on offer is a cool-looking, dual-tone spoiler with an integrated stop lamp. Sitting further above is the shark-fin antenna that also houses the rear-view camera. The unit in question additionally features the ‘Bright exterior pack’ that has various brushed silver elements such as the surround for the grille, ORVMs, and the rear diffuser. The model can be ordered in 12 colours that include Fuji White, Caldera Red, Santorini Black, Yulong White, Indus Silver, Firenze Red, Caesium Blue, Borasco Grey, Eiger Grey, Portofino Blue, Farallon Pearl Black, and Aruba.

What’s it like on the inside?

Get into the cabin of the Jaguar I-Pace and you are welcomed by a dual-tone upholstery of black and brown. This can be customised as per your taste from a range of five interior colour combinations. If you’ve been acquainted with a Jaguar before, the I-Pace will make you feel at home, with a similar feel of the buttons and various elements, while also adding a modern touch in the form of new features and updates. The driver’s seat makes for a snug fit, courtesy of the seat bolsterings that are bound to hold you in place, should you ever need to unleash all 696Nm of twist. A majority of the interiors are finished in leather, although the top of the dashboard and doors feature a grainy texture that doesn’t suit a model of this class. Not that it would be bothersome until you notice it often, but it wouldn’t have hurt to give a complete leather interior either. The knobs and buttons, as well as all other buttons are top-class and feel good to touch or hold. The AC vent surrounds on either side as well as a part of the centre console get a brushed aluminium finish that adds to the premium feel of the cabin.

The centre console houses the touchscreen infotainment system, while sitting below it is another touchscreen unit that allows the user to control a few of the AC settings. There are numerous cubby holes across the cabin that allow you to keep knick-knacks, such as the one right below the centre console, which is ideal to keep your key fob. The front centre arm-rest features two-cup holders, and this section can be removed to house bigger items should you ever fall short on space. This unit is bigger than any of the conventional ICE models in this price range currently offer, due to the absence of a transmission tunnel. It also gets a Type-C USB socket, a regular USB socket, as well as a 12V socket. Did we mention that the cup holders also have a cover that can be used to keep your smartphone? The button for the electronic parking brake is quite unconventional, as it is located in tow with the buttons used to access the boot and the frunk.

Even with the crossover design, the Jaguar I-Pace does not fall short on real estate. Sit in the front seats and there is significant head room, a sentiment that is echoed even if you move over to the rear seats. With the front seats adjusted to my liking, I had a good amount of legroom left to stretch out. Speaking of rear seats, users get a foldable arm-rest with cup holders, adjustable head-rests, front-seat back-pockets, front seat-mounted 5V charging sockets, dual-zone climate control, two Type-C charging sockets, and a 12V power socket. The rear seats can be folded into a 40:20:40 ratio, and this might come in handy for some as the spare tyre, a space saver at that, eats into the 656 litre bootspace. That said, the boot also houses niceties such as a removable parcel tray, LED lights, a 12V power socket, luggage hooks as well as luggage tie-downs. Also on offer is an electrically closing bootlid.

What’s on the feature list?

The Jaguar I-Pace is loaded with features in the form of a 10-inch Pivi pro infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and OTA updates, four-zone climate control, an HUD, a 400W, 12 speaker Meridian music system, wireless charging, cruise control, 3D surround camera, ventilated front seats, electric parking brake, and 16-way electrically adjustable front seats.

A few other notable features include a sunglass holder, coat hooks in the second row, two 12V power sockets and five USB sockets, as well as a fixed panoramic sunroof. Safety comes in the form of six airbags, ABS with EBD, DSC, TC, EBA, HDC, TPMS, and Roll Stability Control (RSC).

What’s under the hood?

The 2021 Jaguar I-Pace is propelled by a 90kWh battery, with two electric motors (one on each axle), producing a combined power output of 394bhp and 696Nm of torque. These figures send the model to speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in 4.8 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 200kmph. The battery comes with a warranty of eight years or 1.60 lakh kilometres, whichever is earlier.

Charging options include a 7.4kW AC wall-mounted charger that will be installed at the residence or office of the customer, as well as 11kW AC charger that takes 11 hours to fully charge the battery. Public charging options include 60kW DC charging and 100kW DC charging, the latter of which is yet to be offered in India. A single full charge is claimed to return a range of 470 kilometres (WLTP cycle).

Launch, pricing, and competition

The Jaguar I-Pace has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 1.06 crore (ex-showroom). The model is available in three variants including S, SE, and HSE, priced at Rs 1.06 crore, Rs 1.08 crore, and Rs 1.12 crore (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively. Jaguar is offering the I-Pace with a complimentary five-year service package, five-year Jaguar Roadside Assistance, and a 7.4kW AC wall-mounted charger. The model rivals the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQC in the Indian market.

Photos by Kaustubh Gandhi