Pagani Huayra R is a track-only 850bhp V12 hypercar

- Naturally-aspirated V12 puts out 850bhp and 750Nm

- Just 30 units will be made

After the iconic and sort of maniacal Zonda R, Pagani has dropped the veils from the all-new Huayra R – their newest flagship, track-only, limited-run hypercar with a bespoke V12. Those who remember the Zonda R will find the Huayra R pretty mellow and straightforward in comparison. But this new R adorned hypercar has a trick or two up its sleeves.

Let’s start with the engine – the V12 isn’t sourced from Mercedes-AMG this time, but its racing division’s part supplier HWA AG. It’s a specially-built motor that is claimed to be the lightest, most powerful and efficient track-ready V12 ever created. The new engine had to have the charm, romance, sound and simplicity of the F1 engines of the 1980s while incorporating state-of-the-art technology available today, says Horacio Pagani.

It puts out a colossal 850bhp at a screaming 8250rpm and max torque of 750Nm channelled to the rear wheels only through a tailor-made six-speed non-synchronised dog-ring sequential gearbox. Pagani says that this motor sounds like the Formula 1 cars of the yesteryears. That’s 110 decibels (the max permissible value on FIA approved racetrack). And the motor is 198kg lighter than the AMG V12 it replaces. Placed in a monocoque chassis, the V12 becomes a structural element and has a service cycle of 10,000km. And thus the whole car weighs a mere 1050kg.

Italian supercar purists would be familiar with the Huayra’s complicated aerodynamic dexterity. With the R, Pagani has gone to town by achieving its target of 1000kg downforce at 320kmph. It’s done by 46-54 per cent downforce distribution throughout the entire speed envelope while maintaining reduced sensitivity to ground clearance. Aero hardware includes a new roof scoop, with its integrated centre fin, a flat bottom, rear diffuser and the distinctive wing. What’s more, the aero kit is designed in tandem with suspension setup for phenomenal cornering prowess.

Being a track car, the cabin is focused on the driver’s cockpit with every essential control available to the driver. This includes traction control, ABS map selection, paddle-shifters, radio communication and other controls available on the quick-release along with height and length adjustable steering wheel. Secondary controls are posted on the centre console alongside HD, customisable display to monitor vehicle status integrating onboard telemetry logs all vehicle data.

The Pagani Huayra R will be disposable to customers through ‘Arte In Pista’ (art on the track) events with each of the 30 cars priced at 2.6 Million Euros plus tax apiece. These track events will be held across internationally renowned circuits to group events, tailor-made for customers.